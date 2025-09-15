Tesla Soars After Musk Buys Billion Dollars Worth Of Stock 

Tesla shares are on the verge of a technical breakout - something that unhinged Democrats (CC: Tim Walz) must be absolutely furious about - after a new SEC filing revealed that Elon Musk went on a Friday shopping spree, snapping up roughly $1 billion worth of stock. The move has boosted Tesla's market cap by $100 billion, a savvy squeeze on the shorts.

According to a newly filed SEC document, Musk purchased 2.5 million shares through a series of trades valued at about $1 billion.

The billion-dollar purchase comes as shares broke out of an ascending triangle on Friday and are now trading near record highs. As of Monday morning's premarket trading, the stock was up 8.3% around the $428 level.

While Elon's purchases could be tied to creating momentum to break shares to the upside, we must remind readers that the purchase comes days after Larry Ellison briefly surpassed Musk to become the world's richest person, following a massive jump in Oracle's stock.

We dared Musk to come up with something even more outrageous than Ellison…

And, oh boy, did he.

Here's the latest from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (as of Friday's close).

Musk clearly enjoys the title of being the world's richest - and what better way to mint $100 billion in market cap than with just $1 billion in stock purchases? Now does Ellison have a trick or two of his own...