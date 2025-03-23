Tim Walz Embarrassingly Walks Back Rooting For Tesla Stock Crash

Failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was forced to embarrassingly walk back his unhinged comments about rooting for the death of Tesla Motors after realizing that more than a million Minnesota residents held shares of Elon Musk's technology company through their state-run retirement accounts.

"This guy bugs me in a way that is probably unhealthy. And um, so, but, but I have to be careful about being a smart ass because I was making a joke ... And I said something I probably shouldn't have about a company," Minnesota Gov. Walz told the audience at a town hall event in Rochester, Minnesota, on Saturday.

NEW: Tim Walz says he was totally joking when he celebrated Tesla stock going down, says Elon Musk makes him unhealthy.



The comment came after Walz apparently didn’t realize his own pension plan owns Tesla stock.



“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a… pic.twitter.com/w1QHAYyvco — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025

Last Wednesday, Walz told Democrats at a town hall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin: "I was saying, on my phone, I know some of you know this, on the iPhone. They've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day."

He excitedly yelled: "$225 and dropping ..."

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin found that the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund.

As Gov. Walz gloats about Tesla stock dropping, records from the Minnesota State Board of Investment show that as of 6/30/24, the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund, and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund. I've reached out to… https://t.co/W0EA0cPASS pic.twitter.com/r1obVBpfU7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2025

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNN NewsNight shortly after and blasted Walz:

Kevin O'Leary nails it on multiple points here:



1. Anyone who lights a car on fire should go to jail, no exceptions



2. Tim Walz is a moron because Minnesota's pension plan is backed by Tesla stock pic.twitter.com/x5bEBgIGov — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 20, 2025

Perhaps other lawmakers in states controlled by far-left politicians who wish death on Tesla should first check whether their state's retirement funds hold Tesla stock before attacking the most American-made car company

Meanwhile, leftists have been firebombing Tesla showrooms, service centers, and Supercharger networks as the party aligned with socialism and Marxism implodes into chaos, unleashing revolutionary-style violence against Musk's Tesla.

DEVELOPING: Video provided to the Review-Journal shows several @Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning.

UPDATES→ https://t.co/sZQr9j1E5A pic.twitter.com/uXeLsdpTVl — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 18, 2025

At the same time, the Trump administration is racing against the clock to dismantle the command-and-control centers of rogue NGOs plotting a multi-city assault on Tesla.