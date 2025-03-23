print-icon
print-icon

Tim Walz Embarrassingly Walks Back Rooting For Tesla Stock Crash

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was forced to embarrassingly walk back his unhinged comments about rooting for the death of Tesla Motors after realizing that more than a million Minnesota residents held shares of Elon Musk's technology company through their state-run retirement accounts. 

"This guy bugs me in a way that is probably unhealthy. And um, so, but, but I have to be careful about being a smart ass because I was making a joke ... And I said something I probably shouldn't have about a company," Minnesota Gov. Walz told the audience at a town hall event in Rochester, Minnesota, on Saturday. 

Last Wednesday, Walz told Democrats at a town hall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin: "I was saying, on my phone, I know some of you know this, on the iPhone. They've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day." 

He excitedly yelled: "$225 and dropping ..."

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin found that the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNN NewsNight shortly after and blasted Walz:

Perhaps other lawmakers in states controlled by far-left politicians who wish death on Tesla should first check whether their state's retirement funds hold Tesla stock before attacking the most American-made car company

Meanwhile, leftists have been firebombing Tesla showrooms, service centers, and Supercharger networks as the party aligned with socialism and Marxism implodes into chaos, unleashing revolutionary-style violence against Musk's Tesla.

At the same time, the Trump administration is racing against the clock to dismantle the command-and-control centers of rogue NGOs plotting a multi-city assault on Tesla.

Loading...