"$225 & Dropping!": Unhinged Gov. Tim Walz Openly Roots Against American Company  

Unhinged Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told Democrats at an Eau Claire, Wisconsin, town hall on Tuesday he openly roots for the death of the most American-made car company: Tesla Motors.

"I was saying, on my phone, I know some of you know this, on the iPhone. They've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day," Walz told the crowd.

The failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee then excitedly yelled: "$225 and dropping ..."

Here's the full video of Walz...

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

X users responded, of course, and blasted the anti-American Democrat:

What is wrong with you. You’re actively rooting for an innovative American company to fail?



The cars are American made and literally drive themselves. — Calley Means (@calleymeans) March 19, 2025

“Hell yea, fuck the US company producing millions of climate friendly electric vehicles and its employees / investors!” — litquidity (@litcapital) March 19, 2025

1500 Tesla owners were doxxed today.



Their lives are at risk and you’re cheering on the effects of domestic terrorism.



This is unbelievably evil. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 19, 2025

This is one of the most pathetic, most lame things ever said by a prominent politician. This is going to haunt you for the rest of your career. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 19, 2025

You, and everyone like you, is why I left the Democratic Party.



This is not how you win anyone back.



Do better. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 19, 2025

Walz said the quiet part out loud: Democrats are openly rooting for the failure of an American company, while other leftists have resorted to anarcho-terrorism.

AG Bondi Declares "Swarm Of Violent Attacks" On Tesla As Domestic Terrorism https://t.co/Ilt63dUnlO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 19, 2025

Ha!

Inverse Cramer?

This is not "America First" but rather a continuation of the Democrats' modus operandi: "America Last." One can't help but wonder if this anti-American rhetoric is being partly influenced by a foreign adversary, such as China. Remember, China has Tesla competitor BYD. And also remember: "Elite Capture?" Pentagon Stonewalls On Walz's Frequent Trips To China, Raising National Security Concerns ...