"$225 & Dropping!": Unhinged Gov. Tim Walz Openly Roots Against American Company  

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Unhinged Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told Democrats at an Eau Claire, Wisconsin, town hall on Tuesday he openly roots for the death of the most American-made car company: Tesla Motors. 

"I was saying, on my phone, I know some of you know this, on the iPhone. They've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day," Walz told the crowd. 

The failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee then excitedly yelled: "$225 and dropping ..."

Here's the full video of Walz... 

X users responded, of course, and blasted the anti-American Democrat: 

Walz said the quiet part out loud: Democrats are openly rooting for the failure of an American company, while other leftists have resorted to anarcho-terrorism.

Ha! 

Inverse Cramer? 

This is not "America First" but rather a continuation of the Democrats' modus operandi: "America Last." One can't help but wonder if this anti-American rhetoric is being partly influenced by a foreign adversary, such as China. Remember, China has Tesla competitor BYD. And also remember: "Elite Capture?" Pentagon Stonewalls On Walz's Frequent Trips To China, Raising National Security Concerns ... 

