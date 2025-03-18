print-icon
print-icon

"Extreme" Tesla Terrorism Hits Las Vegas Service Center As Leftist Lone Wolves Target American Company

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Far-left violence targeting Tesla dealerships, Supercharging networks, and individual Teslas continued early Tuesday morning, with multiple vehicles set on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas

Local media outlet KLAS reported the Tesla Collision Center in the 6000 block of Badura Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, had several vehicles set on fire in the parking lot by an individual around 0245 local time.

"LVMPD Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property," Las Vegas police said. 

FBI spokeswoman Sandy Breault for the Las Vegas field office told reporters that agents are on the scene and investigating the fire. 

One citizen journalist posted images from the crime scene, showing doors of the Tesla building spray painted with the message: "Resist." 

... and there's the political motive. 

President Trump has previously stated that leftist attacks on Tesla will be labeled domestic terrorism, and perpetrators will "go through hell." ... 

Latest incidents:

Musk called it "extreme domestic terrorism..."

Leftist activists are targeting the American company with arson attacks at showroom locations and Supercharging networks, while deranged lone-wolf liberals are vandalizing Teslas in parking lots, parking garages, and on city streets—driven by rage—all because the Trump administration and Elon Musk's DOGE are eliminating Deep State fraud and waste

This is all a terrible look for Democrats as they defend the corrupt status quo and their unhinged voters attack an American company. The Justice Department might want to investigate if there is any foreign influence in these attacks against the American company. 

Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire stated on X, "this is all anarchoterrorism." 

Loading...