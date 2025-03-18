"Extreme" Tesla Terrorism Hits Las Vegas Service Center As Leftist Lone Wolves Target American Company
Far-left violence targeting Tesla dealerships, Supercharging networks, and individual Teslas continued early Tuesday morning, with multiple vehicles set on fire at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas.
Local media outlet KLAS reported the Tesla Collision Center in the 6000 block of Badura Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, had several vehicles set on fire in the parking lot by an individual around 0245 local time.
DEVELOPING: Video provided to the Review-Journal shows several @Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning.— Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 18, 2025
"LVMPD Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property," Las Vegas police said.
FBI spokeswoman Sandy Breault for the Las Vegas field office told reporters that agents are on the scene and investigating the fire.
One citizen journalist posted images from the crime scene, showing doors of the Tesla building spray painted with the message: "Resist."
... and there's the political motive.
Tesla cars set on fire in Las Vegas at Badura and Jones. Graffiti on front window of building says "Resist". Photos taken 3/18/25 at 7am pic.twitter.com/cLj9RfGi7Z— Emperor Batsteg (@batsteg) March 18, 2025
President Trump has previously stated that leftist attacks on Tesla will be labeled domestic terrorism, and perpetrators will "go through hell." ...
BREAKING: Trump announced any violence against Tesla dealerships would be labeled as domestic terrorism!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 11, 2025
Musk called it "extreme domestic terrorism..."
Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!! https://t.co/8TCNIbrQxA— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025
Even if you hate Elon and Trump, you have to admit this is domestic terrorism.— Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) March 13, 2025
The Tesla attacks are getting way out of hand, and people have gone insane.
The far left continues to escalate things, and this is not going to end well.
MORE TESLA TERRORISM— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025
A masked man vandalized a Tesla location in South Carolina with spray paint writing “F*** Trump” and “long live Ukraine.” He then set charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails and accidentally set himself on fire too.
President Trump says he will be labeling violent attacks on Tesla locations as acts of “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/qlyfp5fWYW— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025
Leftist activists are targeting the American company with arson attacks at showroom locations and Supercharging networks, while deranged lone-wolf liberals are vandalizing Teslas in parking lots, parking garages, and on city streets—driven by rage—all because the Trump administration and Elon Musk's DOGE are eliminating Deep State fraud and waste.
MORE LGBTQ TERRORISM— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025
Erin L. White, a self-identified "She/They" was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla service center in Buffalo Grove, IL.
White allegedly used spray paint to write "Trump Sold US," "F*ck Elon Musk," and "Trans Rights are Human Rights" on the front… pic.twitter.com/Pq2vCvdBaf
The coordinated attacks being launched on Tesla are now being called acts of terrorism.— EpochTV (@EpochTV) March 13, 2025
This began with organized protests at Tesla dealerships, then escalated into threats of violence and arson. And now, the Trump admin. is saying it could be a form of domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/zyNK3EWCqm
Imagine brainwashing your young adult children to think Trump and Elon are “literally Hitler” only to have them turn into little entitled activists who go out and vandalize Tesla vehicles, charging stations and dealerships which results in felony domestic terrorism charges… pic.twitter.com/bATMF3BiJ1— Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) March 16, 2025
This is all a terrible look for Democrats as they defend the corrupt status quo and their unhinged voters attack an American company. The Justice Department might want to investigate if there is any foreign influence in these attacks against the American company.
Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire stated on X, "this is all anarchoterrorism."