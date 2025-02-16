More Like 'Inaction Network': Nationwide Tesla Protest Flops As 'Rent-A-Protester' Goes MIA

Two far-left groups organized nationwide Tesla protests on Saturday, but turnout was dismal.

These leftist groups have become a joke, as their days of using taxpayer funds to "rent-a-protester" through shady Marxist NGOs are over in the era of President Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE busting USAID.

"Tesla Takedown" was sponsored by two shady groups, the first called "Disruption Project," and the second called "TroubleMakers." Their protest was hosted on the far-left Action Network.

"This Saturday, we hit Tesla showrooms everywhere," the protest organizers stated on Action Network.

They instructed their protest warriors—who likely experienced a bad case of 'TDS'—to "sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines."

These groups even gave marching orders to their foot soldiers: "Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk."

So, advocating to harm an American company, huh? That's hardly "America First." Trump administration officials should investigate whether these groups are receiving taxpayer money or foreign funding.

They continued, "Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy."

We learned days ago that the Deep State's definition of "democracy" isn't what it seems. They mean that Trump and Musk are threats to their shadow government, which operates through seven NGOs.

These NGOs were revealed in a report from DataRepublican titled: THE UNIPARTY UNMASKED – They Believe They Are "Democracy" (excerpt of report):

...

Originally, these NGOs were created to support U.S. democratic efforts abroad—many of them emerging during the Cold War to combat the spread of communism. But with the fall of the Soviet Union, their original purpose faded. Instead of dissolving, they redefined their mission. Now, they have positioned themselves as the guardians of democracy itself. This shift explains why Trump's re-election was framed as a "threat to democracy." To these NGOs, "democracy" means themselves. Their survival depends on maintaining that role, and any challenge to their authority is perceived as a direct attack on democracy itself.

So again, there's nothing organic about the Tesla Takedown protest - it's merely far-left Marxists waging war on an American company to pressure Musk's efforts to stop him and DOGE from uncovering the fraud and corruption in the DC Swamp. But this time around, NGO monies appear to be drying up after the busting of USAID...

BREAKING: Droves of @elonmusk protesters (at least 5) braving the weather at the Tesla store in Loveland Colorado. The least I could do was honk lol https://t.co/qIlo0WEjcj pic.twitter.com/wo5j0X1d8Y — Spotted Model: Cars & Tech (@spotted_model) February 15, 2025

Most people have no idea who the CEO of a company is. VW was started by Hitler. These protests are the lamest thing, especially the ones pestering employees who are trying to make a living.



Thankfully none of them at Santana Row. Tesla employees are working ruthlessly to make… pic.twitter.com/AgvDIxJjun — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 16, 2025

Oh shit. Little @elonmusk protest at the Tesla store in the Austin, TX. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HSdgE3xwMN — Dylan Fonseca ⚔️ (@TDylanfonseca) February 15, 2025

Where did all the professional protesters go?