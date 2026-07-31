Tesla Weighs China Spinoff As Potential SpaceX Merger Looms

Tesla is reportedly evaluating whether to separate its China operations through a sale, spinoff, or other restructuring as it considers a possible future merger with SpaceX, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The discussions reflect increasing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, as well as the unique regulatory challenges that would arise if Tesla became part of a company with significant U.S. defense contracts.

The Journal reports that people familiar with the matter say Elon Musk has spent several years organizing Tesla so that its American and Chinese businesses can operate more independently. The strategy is intended to reduce risk if relations between the two countries deteriorate further, particularly in the event of conflict involving Taiwan or tighter restrictions on trade, technology, or critical supply chains.

Separating the China business could also help address concerns from both governments. Chinese regulators may be reluctant to allow a major U.S. defense contractor to oversee Tesla's manufacturing operations, technology, and customer data in China.

At the same time, SpaceX's work with the U.S. government subjects it to strict national security and export control requirements that could create additional complications if the two companies were combined.

China remains one of Tesla's largest and most important markets, accounting for about 18% of the company's sales while serving as a major production hub for vehicles and batteries.

Tesla has already taken steps to reduce its dependence on Chinese suppliers and strengthen the separation between its global operations. Although no decision has been finalized, reports indicate the company is evaluating multiple restructuring options as part of broader contingency planning. Musk has publicly denied the report, calling it "fake news."

Just a few months ago, Tesla's China president was quoted by local media as saying the Shanghai Gigafactory could eventually play a major role in mass-producing humanoid robots.

The Shanghai Morning Post quoted Allan Wang Hao, a senior executive at Tesla China, who said the Shanghai Gigafactory could provide a "golden key" to mass-producing the Optimus robot.

"Like other Tesla factories, Giga Shanghai can shoulder important responsibilities in manufacturing all new products, including robots, to make our contributions to the company," Hao said. "We are highly confident in welcoming the arrival of a new era of robots."