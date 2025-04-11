print-icon
Three Killed In Cessna Crash Near Boca Raton Airport

by Tyler Durden
A Cessna 310R crashed near the Boca Raton Airport in South Florida on Friday morning. 

Boca News Now reports:

We have learned three people were killed. Two bodies were found on the train tracks in the area. The pilot reported a mechanical problem just before the crash. Fire Rescue was responding to the area of the airport when the plane went down.

The flight-tracking website Flightrader24 said, "ADS-B data indicates the aircraft is a Cessna 310R (N8930N) that went down shortly after takeoff."

Footage from the accident scene:

The crash comes not even 24 hours after a helicopter broke apart in mid-air over the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon, killing the Siemens CEO and his family, along with the pilot. 

To all general aviation pilots: stay safe out there.

