Trump Deploys 2 Nuclear Subs After Medvedev's "Foolish, Inflammatory" Statement

The war of words just escalated to something far more ominous...

On Tuesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued the Kremlin's response to President Trump's Monday announcement from Scotland that he's reducing a deadline for Russia to agree a peace settlement from 50 days to 10 or 12 days, citing 'disappointment' in Putin not ending or at least winding down the war.

Medvedev warned: "Russia isn't Israel or even Iran" and thus that "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country."

That followed comments by Medvedev that Trump 'steamrolled, humiliated' Europe with his trade deal.

Then Thursday, Trump told Medvedev to "watch his words"

Image: Sputnik/Reuters

And now, Friday morning, President Trump took to his Truth Social account and escalated from words to actions moving two nuclear submarines to be positioned “in the appropriate regions” based on “highly provocative” statements from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” Trump says

As we noted earlier, Trump's position, based on his latest remarks, is that the war "should be stopped, It’s a disgrace." And yet the US still appears unwilling to strongly pressure Zelensky to make territorial concessions and to declare Ukraine will never join NATO. Washington also still continues arming Kiev.

These things remain red lines for Russia.

Just lucky that there is no Autonomous AI running the show, then we could be in real trouble?

We anxiously await Medvedev's response (kinetic or otherwise).