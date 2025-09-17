Tyler Robinson Charged In Kirk Assassination, Urged Trans Boyfriend to "Stay Silent"

Utah prosecutors filed seven charges on Tuesday against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in the political assassination of conservative thought leader Charlie Kirk nearly one week ago. They're seeking the death penalty.

The charges include aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Prosecutors said Robinson's DNA was found on the rifle's trigger.

Here are the seven charges:

Count 1: Aggravated murder (capital offense)

Count 2: Felony reckless discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury

Count 3: Felony obstruction of justice for hiding the firearm

Count 4: Felony obstruction of justice for discarding the clothing he wore during the shooting

Count 5: Witness tampering for asking roommate to DELETE incriminating messages

Count 6: Witness tampering for demanding the trans roommate stay silent, and NOT speak to the police

Count 7: Commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray told reporters earlier that he intends to seek the death penalty against Robinson. This means Robinson will be held without bail.

"I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime," Gray said.

"Robinson's mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson," and Robinson's father agreed, Gray said.

According to Gray, Robinson's mother told federal agents that "over the last year or so, her son had become more political and had started leaning more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented."

Robinson's mother also told police that he "began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders," the prosecutor said.

Benny Johnson released the Utah County DA's full text message exchange between Robinson and his transgender boyfriend/roommate after committing the assassination:

Earlier, federal agents expanded their investigation to include whether pro-trans online groups, "furries" with sexualized animal obsessions, and others tied to Robinson had advance knowledge of the political assassination plot. These groups include communities on the online gaming platform Steam, as well as Armed Queers Salt Lake City.

