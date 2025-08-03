Watch: Sydney Sweeney Goes 'John Wick-Style' With Handgun 

The Overton Window has shifted, ads across corporate America are now embracing actual women with 'assets,' while liberals meltdown, claiming that every healthy, good-looking white person featured in an ad is a 'Nazi.'

According to this woke TikToker, American Eagle is using Sydney Sweeney to promote fascist propaganda with her good jeans. pic.twitter.com/SuFzLOfGjQ — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 28, 2025

American Eagle Outfitters' ad featuring Sydney Sweeney recently confirmed all we needed to know about where the Overton Window currently sits: center-right. It marks a shift from being artificially held on the far left for a depressing decade. As a refresher, the Overton Window defines what is considered socially acceptable.

With Sweeney's assets glorified in the AE ad titled 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,' liberals are melting down again this weekend. This time, over her impressive ability to operate a handgun and the fact that she's a registered Republican.

On Friday, Taran Tactical Innovations' official X account posted a video of Sweeney completing a close-quarters handgun drill that showed her ability to quickly and effectively engage targets at short distances. These drills focus on drawing, shooting, and reloading under pressure, as well as self-defense scenarios where speed and accuracy are paramount.

For some context, Taran Tactical is known for training Hollywood celebrities for film roles, particularly Keanu Reeves for his major part in the action movie series "John Wick."

Keanu Reeves absolutely smashed his own shooting range records time after time as part of his training for John Wick 💪👏



🎥 FB: Taran Tactical Innovations pic.twitter.com/acD4cpY141 — LADbible (@ladbible) June 21, 2019

The icing on the cake for liberal tears this weekend has been the reveal of Sweeney's publicly available voter registration records...

Sydney Sweeney is trending after BuzzFeed reported she has been registered as a Republican in Florida since 2024. pic.twitter.com/hvXgqUhJ3I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2025

Body positivity is dead. Even Nike confirmed the shift.

Being healthy, fit, and beautiful is in. America is healing after a decade of toxic wokeism.