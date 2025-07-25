"Where Lesbians & Jews Complain": South Park's Cartman Melts Down Over Trump Canceling NPR 

Left, Right, Center ... no one is safe, as South Park's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have long been masters of trolling.

In the animated comedy's Season 27 premiere, Sermon on the 'Mount', the episode trolls just about everyone, from leftists pushing propaganda through NPR to President Trump's decision to nuke the public broadcaster's funding.

The episode satirizes how institutions have capitulated to the Trump administration, but it all begins with Cartman, pouting about the president's cancellation of his favorite show on NPR.

"The president of the United States canceled NPR… the funniest show ever, where all the lesbians and Jews complain about stuff," Cartman told his schoolmates.

Cartman continued, "The president had it taken off the air. I mean, who the hell does this president think he is? The government can't cancel the show. I mean, what show are they gonna cancel next?"

"It was seriously the best show. It had like gay rappers from Mexico all sad because girls in Pakistan got stoned to death. And guess why they got stoned to death? Because they were raped. It was hilarious. Why would anyone cancel that?" Cartman emphasized.

This kind of unapologetic satire is exactly why South Park has stayed relevant for nearly three decades.

However, the White House did not find the episode funny. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Fox News:

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak."

The Sermon on the Mount episode premiered on Wednesday on Comedy Central. Initially slated for earlier this month, the season opener was delayed.

Its release comes amid mounting pressure on the network from the Trump administration—including a legal settlement, the cancellation of the unfunny Stephen Colbert, and the elimination of DEI initiatives.

