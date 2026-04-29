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Wingstop Tumbles As Chicken Demand Falters, Guidance Cut

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by Tyler Durden
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Wingstop shares fell the most in six months in premarket trading after the company cut its full-year outlook and reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales, citing a pullback in traffic as management pointed to "continued pressure on consumer spending."

The chicken chain, with 2,653 locations across the US, now expects 2026 domestic same-store sales to decline at a low single-digit rate, down from its prior forecast of flat to low single-digit growth. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg forecast a .4% contraction this year, after lowering their forecast from about 1.3% in mid-February when Wingstop last reported earnings.

First-quarter domestic same-store sales fell 8.7%, exceeding the 5.4% decline expected by analysts. Adjusted EPS of $1.18 topped estimates, helped by lower-than-expected costs, including chicken wing costs.

Here's a snapshot of first-quarter results (courtesy of Bloomberg):

Total domestic stores comp sales growth -8.7%, estimate -5.43% (Bloomberg Consensus)

Adjusted EPS $1.18 vs. 99c y/y, estimate $1.03

Revenue $183.7 million, +7.4% y/y, estimate $188.4 million

Adjusted Ebitda $65.4 million, +9.9% y/y, estimate $63.4 million

Total location count 3,153, +3.2% q/q, estimate 3,154

  • Domestic franchise restaurants 2,596, +15% y/y, estimate 2,599 
  • International franchise restaurants 500, +29% y/y, estimate 497

Cost of sales $24.7 million, +8.2% y/y, estimate $26.1 millions

SG&A expense $34.4 million, +9.6% y/y, estimate $35.7 million

Net addition of stores 97, -23% y/y, estimate 90

Important to note: Wingstop's core customer base appears to skew younger, making it highly exposed to lower-income consumer pressures, such as the national average gasoline price topping $4 per gallon.

Wingstop bust-cycle... 

We have highlighted what has happened in convenience stores and gas stations when gas topped the politically sensitive line of $4 last month.

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Perhaps Wingstop needs to run promotions or offer 'BNPL' loans for their chicken orders to bring back younger customers.

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