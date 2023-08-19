Another One? Boeing Dreamliner Pilot Suffers "Fatal Cardiac Arrest" Shortly After Takeoff

In late January, US Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sent a letter to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Acting Administrator Billy Nolen and Office of Aerospace Medicine Federal Air Surgeon Susan Northrup shedding light on a concerning trend of individuals in the aviation industry who experienced medical events after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

"What steps has FAA taken or will FAA take to investigate whether Cody Flint, Hayley Lopez, Greg Pierson, Bob Snow, Wil Wolfe, and other pilots experienced COVID-19 vaccine adverse events?" Johnson asked.

The senator wrote, "Based on data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database, the whistleblower reported that the total number of diseases and injuries in pilots across DoD was 265 in 2016; 252 in 2017; 164 in 2018; 223 in 2019; 2,194 in 2020; 2,861 in 2021; and 4,059 in 2022 . These increases in disease and injuries in pilots across the DoD over the last three years, and particularly over the last year, raise questions as to whether FAA has seen similar increases in disease and injuries in individuals in the aviation industry."

This leaves us with the latest incident: a pilot in command of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in the bathroom of a commercial flight from Miami to Chile on Monday.

"Flight LA505 (Miami - Santiago) diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency of one of the three members of the crew in command," according to CBS News, which obtained a statement from LATAM Airlines.

The airline continued, "Unfortunately, after landing and receiving further medical assistance, the pilot passed away."

... and remember this?

Here are the latest headlines of pilots suffering medical emergencies:

In Feb., Captain Robert Snow revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest on the final approach of an American Airlines flight. He said he was vaxxed in order to maintain his employment status with the airlines.

Will the FAA or the Biden administration even be willing to investigate the surge in disease and injuries in pilots after the Covid shot?