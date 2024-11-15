American People May Finally Know COVID Origins With Trump In Office

Despite Covid-19 killing 1.2 million Americans and unleashing $18 trillion in economic damages on the US economy, the origins of the virus have yet to be officially disclosed to the American public by regulators, policymakers, and public health officials. Corporate mainstream media, Washington elite swamp creatures, intelligence agencies, and Big Tech unleashed a censorship cartel in a multi-year crusade on anyone who dared to mention a potential research lab leak in Wuhan, China. Under the Trump administration's second term, the origin of Covid is likely to be revealed to the American people.

In an exclusive interview, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told New York Post reporters he will take over the upper chamber's Homeland Security Committee in January after serving two years as the panel's top Republican. He explained that he would uncover the truth about Covid's origins.

"I chose to chair this committee over another because I believe that, for the health of our republic, Congress must stand up once again for its constitutional role," Paul told the Post in an interview Wednesday, adding, "This committee's mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself."

"I think we're on the cusp of, really, the beginning of uncovering what happened with COVID," Paul continued. He believes his new position and Trump in the White House will help promote transparency on this sensitive subject.

Paul said, "We are going to, hopefully, have a friendlier administration, and we're hoping that there will be a friendly person at [the Department of Health and Human Services], and we're hoping they'll be friendly at [the National Institutes of Health]."

He's right about that. On Thursday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Paul noted, "The biggest item of the COVID coverup is that for years, we've known there is this dangerous research." He added that Americans should be free to discuss any topic related to Covid without Washington elites and big tech's censorship cartel silencing anyone who has a non-governmnet approved opinion.

Remember this from Jan. 2020. We were one of the first to mention the lab leak theory in the public domain.

Also, on Thursday, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) penned a letter (first revealed by NYPost) to the Intelligence Community Inspector General Thomas Monheim about the integrity of the federal investigation into the origins of Covid...

" ... conflicted individuals may have censored the laboratory-origin related intelligence," Marshall wrote.

The American people deserve answers.