Biden Gets Radiation, Hormone Treatment For Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has begun receiving a combination of radiation and hormone treatments for the 'aggressive' stage-4 prostate cancer that the best medical care on the planet apparently didn't detect until six months after the 2024 election.

The Biden family announced in May that the 82-year-old's cancer had a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone - but said that his condition was hormone-sensitive and could be effectively managed.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," aide Kelly Scully said Saturday.

In September, Biden's office announced that he had also undergone surgery to cut away cancerous skin cells - while two years ago he had a basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer) removed from his chest while he was still in office.

As the Epoch Times notes further, cancer has impacted other members of the Biden family over the years.

Former First Lady Jill Biden had a basal cell carcinoma surgically removed from above her right eye, and a second basal cell carcinoma removed from the left side of her chest in early 2023.

The president’s son, Beau Biden, died in 2015 from brain cancer. The elder Biden has routinely linked his son’s brain tumor to exposure to toxic burn pits during military deployments over the years.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” the former president wrote in a May 19 X post following the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden launched a bid for reelection in 2024 on the Democratic Party ticket, but suspended his campaign on July 21, 2024, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him. President Donald Trump went on to beat Harris and retake the White House.

