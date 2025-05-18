Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Stage IV Prostate Cancer

Fresh on the heels of the Trump administration dumping the Biden-Hur tapes to Axios (revealing what we all knew - Biden was totally cooked & we still don't know who was actually running the country for four years), the Biden family announced that the former president has an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The news comes five days after a small nodule was found in the 82-year-old Biden's prostate after a "routine physical exam," which "necessitated further evaluation."

According to the family statement, "On Friday, he [Biden] was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

A Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) is the highest risk category for prostate cancer. The scores range from 6 to 10, with a score of 9 indicating an aggressive cancer with a high likelihood of spreading.

The fact that it has spread beyond the prostate classifies it as Stage IV - with bone metastases common in advanced prostate cancer.

Which of course begs several questions...