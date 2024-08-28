Bug Diets, Once Labeled 'Conspiracy Theory' By MSM, Now Becomes Fact After UK Gov't Backs 'Sustainable' Food

Let's start here.

Earlier this year, NPR's Code Switch, Gene Demby and NPR reporter Huo Jingnan discussed, "The conspiracy theory alleges that a shadowy global elite conspires to control the world's population, in part by forcing them to eat insects."

Well, do we have news for them...

This leaves us with a new report from The Telegraph titled "Public will get the bug for eating insects under Government-backed drive."

Here's more from the British paper:

A research centre backed by the Government will work to get insects and other meat alternatives onto supermarket shelves and make them more palatable to the public. Innovation in meat alternatives has risen in recent years amid growing recognition of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, which accounts for around 80 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions from food production globally. Mince created from crickets harvested in Cambridge and pet food made of chicken cultivated from egg cells are two of the products recently launched by British-based companies which it is hoped will become more widely available. The National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre (NAPIC) will look at how to cut red tape and ensure food safety, while also exploring ways to sell meat alternatives to shoppers through focus groups and surveys.

Prof Anwesha Sarkar, from the University of Leeds, the research center that will ensure bugs are safe for human consumption, noted, "We want to make alternative proteins mainstream for a more sustainable planet."

In addition to insects, Bill Gates has backed a lab-grown meat company called UPSIDE Foods, while the World Economic Forum has pushed lab-grown meat propaganda.

Meanwhile, Western governments are locked in a concerted effort to reset the food supply chain towards sustainability. That means weaponizing climate policies to bankrupt small and medium-sized farms, ensuring a complete mega-corporate takeover of the food supply chain, and eventually, the long game is to transition the world onto an insect and fake meat diet.

However, there is great news: former President Trump and RFK Jr. have come out against this diabolical food reset plan by supporting small farms.

Read our note titled "RFK Jr. & Trump Will End War On Small Farms To Save Nation's Food Supply Chain."

Seriously, we're running out of conspiracy theories...

Just remember what Henry Kissinger once famously said, "Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world."

To save a nation, the control of the food supply chain must be handed back to small farms.