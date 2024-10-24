A fast-moving investigation into a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to the McDonald's Quarter Pounder has left one person dead and dozens hospitalized. The probe prompted Taylor Farms to recall onion batches produced at its Colorado factory, which is suspected to be the source of the contamination.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of onions to the McDonald's locations involved in the multistate health investigation, announced that it has not yet detected E. coli in its products. However, Bloomberg noted that the commercial farm recalled the onions "out of an abundance of caution."

Meanwhile, another big customer of Taylor Farms, US Foods, the largest supplier of food to food service operations in the country, issued a recall notification for Taylor Farms and Cross Valley Farms' onion, urging restaurants nationwide that it supplies produce: "DESTROY THE PRODUCT."

The US Foods notice shows customers the affected onion products in various forms that must be destroyed.

The recall comes one day after the CDC investigated a deadly E. coli outbreak caused by McDonald's Quarter Pound hamburgers with raw onions. A CDC post on X said 49 people across 10 states have been sickened, and one person has died.

E. COLI OUTBREAK: CDC is investigating 49 illnesses in 10 states linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. If you ate a Quarter Pounder hamburger from McDonald’s and have severe symptoms of E. coli, contact your healthcare provider. https://t.co/g87itkupCQ pic.twitter.com/gHzUKCnTi9 — CDC (@CDCgov) October 22, 2024

Shares of MCD tumbled as much as 10% on the news on Tuesday- with shares Thursday morning still at the lows.

The origin of the E. coli outbreak is still unclear. However, there is growing concern over food security risks as mega-corporations continue sourcing migrants for critical roles within the nation's food supply chain. This could heighten the risk of contamination and disease spread. A serious conversation on this alarming issue is urgently needed on Capitol Hill.