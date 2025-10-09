How Trans-Activists Hatched A Plot In The 1980s To Hijack 'Science'

The latest headlines that have thrust transgender violence and left-wing radicalism into the news cycle:

Hmm.

Well, not the legacy media's news cycle (if that's MSNBC, CNN, CBS, NBC, NPR, etc.), they're still fixated on "misinformation" and "disinformation" campaigns in their effort to bring down President Trump and crush the MAGA movement for their globalist friends. But the American people no longer believe their nonsense and have rejected the globalists.

On Wednesday, the New York Post Editorial Board penned in a title: "How many high-profile trans killers can the media ignore?"

But let’s take a step back several decades to understand how the radical left and its woke trans-activist movement managed to hijack science within gender medicine - to grasp better how we ended up in a world experiencing both a surge of kids identifying as transgender and, as noted above, a rising trend in trans-related violence.

Plus, if you've noticed, the radical left's woke army is comprised of ...

Mia Hughes, a Senior Fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and director of the advocacy group Genspect Canada, spoke at a closed-door Genspect event in late September titled "The Bigger Picture Conference" in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In her speech, Hughes described how woke ideology hijacked science within gender medicine by infiltrating psychiatry, endocrinology, and surgery, reshaping modern medicine as we know it. She warned of the dangers of mistaking ideology for evidence (or "science") and urged a return to compassion, scientific clarity, and the courage to confront uncomfortable truths.

Here's what she told the audience:

Back in the 1980s, a small group of trans activists hatched a plot: to take an absurd, illogical overvalued belief—that being transgender is innate, natural, healthy—and force all of society to live in a fictional world built on it. Given the sheer audacity of that plot, there must have been people who said it couldn't be done. But if such voices existed, they were ignored. And the activists pressed on until they succeeded in nothing less than reshaping reality itself. And they didn't just persuade people to politely look the other way. They rallied good, decent people to march in the streets demanding that teenagers sacrifice their health, their fertility, and their sexual function in the name of this belief. They convinced governments to write laws based on a non-existent, fictional concept. They enlisted well-meaning teachers to poison the minds of a generation with absurd lies. And they drove doctors to amputate healthy organs and call it medicine.

If they could succeed in creating that false reality, then surely we can succeed in restoring truth. Because our cause is not built on lies but on logic and reason. Not on ideology but on sound ethical principles. Not on harm but on healing.

Never forget how this medical scandal began.



Watch Hughes' full speech.

