Attempted Kavanaugh Assassin Is A Transgender, New Court Filings Show 

Federal prosecutors revealed that Nicholas Roske, the California man who pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022, had planned to kill up to three Supreme Court justices to "single-handedly alter the constitutional order" over Roe v. Wade. The motive appears political and leftist in nature, and other court documents obtained by The Daily Wire revealed that the would-be assassin identifies as transgender.

Roske, who now identifies as female and uses the name "Sophie Roske," is set to be sentenced on October 3. Federal prosecutors are seeking 30 years to life in prison, citing the defendant's premeditated plot to kill three justices in an attempt to change the Court's balance.

"The severity and potential devastating impact of the defendant's criminal conduct is immeasurable and staggering. By targeting and planning to kill "at least one," but "shooting for 3" justices of the Supreme Court, the defendant sought single-handedly and irrevocably to alter an entire branch of the United States government through violence," the Department of Justice's sentencing memo stated.

The memo continued, "The defendant's conduct falls within the quintessential definition of terrorism: the use of violence or threats of violence to achieve a political goal. The defendant, by committing this crime, sought to achieve some level of significance by striking at the heart of our democracy — to alter the trajectory of the judicial branch for decades to come."

In a separate filing from the transgender's defense attorneys, first obtained by The Daily Wire, Nicholas, who now goes by "Sophie Roske"...

"The case is captioned as United States v. Nicholas John Roske," lawyers for Roske state. "That name remains Ms. Roske's legal name, and she has not asked to recaption the case. Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel's in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns."

Daily Wire noted, "A source familiar with the legal proceedings in the case told The Daily Wire that Roske was using female identities online before the attempted murder, and now goes by the female name reflected in the defense filings."

Attorney General Pam Bondi told the outlet, "This Department of Justice condemns political violence and our prosecutors will ensure that this disturbed individual faces severe consequences for his deranged actions."

Roske was likely radicalized in the years leading up to the 2022 assassination plot of the justices, but perhaps what activated the deeply mentally ill man was the permanent protest industrial complex, funded by allies of the Democratic Party dark-money NGO network, which unleashed psychological operations through protests to influence emotions and trigger responses by their far-left fringe.

The Democratic Party has employed this type of operation for years, labeling and targeting their enemies as "fascists" and "Nazis."

Where did Charlie Kirk's murderer learn to call conservatives "fascists"?



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. YES, I DO!" pic.twitter.com/RxDjgOYjKY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

Leftist corporate media conducted massive PsyOps against the American people.

And fast forward to last week, the suspected Charlie Kirk assassin was a radical leftist who had a relationship with a transgender. One of the shell casings from the Kirk assassination was etched with the words: “Hey, fascist. Catch!"

Political violence is being fueled by the Democratic Party's permanent protest industrial complex, activating its fringe leftists...

... with at least one group boasting thousands of members "planning war against fascists."

I think if ODNI were to declassify all records and files of how the US government worked with Antifa and Trantifa groups around the world for the past 10 years, the results would absolutely shock you. pic.twitter.com/O2BI3H3iLp — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 18, 2025

