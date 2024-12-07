"Next Few Weeks": FDA On Verge Of Possible Toxic Red Dye Ban Across America's Food Supply Chain 

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a potential ban on a carcinogenic food dye derived from petroleum, commonly found in beverages, snacks, cereals, and candies, according to NBC News.

On Thursday, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones stated at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing that his agency will finalize the decision to eliminate food dye FD&C Red No. 3, known as Red 3, from America's food supply chain.

"So, (In) Red 3, we have a petition in front of us to revoke the authorization for it, and we are hopeful that within the next few weeks, we will be acting on that petition, and a decision should be forthcoming," Jones said.

The FDA has stated that it has reviewed the safety of Red 3 in snacks, beverages, candy, and other foods - multiple times since its initial approval in 1969. However, the current petition calls for the additive to be reviewed again.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville stated: "Let me say this: Red 3 has been known to cause cancer in cosmetics, but we still allow it to be put in our food. . . I don't understand that."

According to Food Safety News, Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro and 22 Congress members asked the FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3.

"A ban on Red 3 is not only statutorily required, but it is also feasible – alternatives are widely available," the lawmakers wrote, adding, "Thirty-four years of inaction is far too long. We are calling on the FDA to use its regulatory authority to ban Red 3 from our nation's food supply before the end of this Congress."

The letter noted that the carcinogenicity of Red 3 is very clear. The National Toxicology Program, the European Commission's Scientific Committee for Food, and the World Health Organization have all stated that petroleum-based food dye causes cancer in animals. Even California has said Red 3 causes neurobehavioral issues in children.

Now that President-elect Donald J. Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services - his ability to rid the food supply chain of toxic dyes and highly processed food could soon become a reality.

Recall RFK Jr. spotlighted food manufacturer Kellogg's Fruitloops cereal for children, which has "18 or 19 ingredients" in the US formula but only "2 or 3" ingredients in Canada.

Americans are just now realizing that mega-corporations have been selling them poisonous foods containing petroleum-based dyes and other harmful additives, contributing to the obesity crisis and early death.

