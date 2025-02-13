Two Alarming Truths: Family Farms Vanishing & Centralized Beef Industry For RFK Jr. To Fix

On Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as Director of Health and Human Services, taking control of the agency responsible for overseeing the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other key agencies.

As part of his "Make America Healthy Again" strategy, Kennedy has vowed to take on the processed foods industrial complex and big pharmaceutical companies, as what he claims are poisoning consumers. He also plans to push initiatives to boost clean food, small farms, and other health trends to reverse the nation's obesity and health crises.

"If you're going to have leadership that wants to think about shaking up health and nutrition and thinking about how the government holistically gives advice about nutrition … the Dietary Guidelines are a pretty one-stop shop," said Sarah Gallo, a top lobbyist at the Consumer Brands Association—which represents packaged food companies and major alcohol makers—in a recent interview with Politico.

Kennedy will be America's best shot at dialing back the ultra-processed foods and food additives industry responsible for the obesity crisis.

More interesting, Kennedy and the MAHA movement will push to revitalize small farms.

Days before the presidential election in late October, Kennedy published a video in which he stated, "If Trump gets me inside" the United States Department of Agriculture, "we're going to give farmers an off-ramp from the current system that destroys soil, makes people sick, and harms family farms."

When @realDonaldTrump gets me inside the USDA, we're going to give farmers an off-ramp from the current system that destroys soil, makes people sick, and harms family farms.



— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 30, 2024

To end the note, the Beef Initiative, a non-profit focused on boosting localized food supply, listed four shocking facts about America's family farms, the health crisis, the beef industry, and big pharma ads:

Family Farms Disappearing : Over 141,000 farms lost between 2017 and 2022, with just 1.89 million left in the U.S. today.

Health Crisis Rising : Obesity rates hit 42%, and Type 2 diabetes cases quadrupled since 1980.

Beef Industry Centralized : 85% of U.S. beef is controlled by just 4 corporations.

Big Pharma Spending: $19.6 billion on ads, $102 billion on research—focused on profit, not solutions.

We've heard of agency capture - but how about website capture?

Beef.org: Owned by NCBA and the Big 4.

Health.com: Powered by People Magazine.

Science.com: Powered by Bill Gates.

Beef.com: Once used by PETA.

The more citizens are informed about the corrupt food supply chain controlled by mega-corporations, the easier it will be to usher in change through Kennedy and MAHA. Let's "Making Local Farms Great Again."