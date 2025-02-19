"We Are The Last Humans In World History Who Remember What Life Was Like Before" AI

Oliver Anthony, a former factory worker who emerged from the woods of Virginia, gained national attention in the late summer of 2023 with his song "Rich Men North of Richmond." The song became the No. 1 song on iTunes for weeks, resonating as an anthem for over 80 million Americans who have been smeared, ignored, mocked, slandered, and robbed by the Deep State that President Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE are firing in mass. Now, Anthony has elevated his message, warning about the dangers of the technological society.

On Tuesday, Anthony spoke at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event in London. The big question is: Why was this internet-famous singer invited to speak at a conference with world leaders? And how do his credentials compare to those of others in the room?

Maybe ARC's founder, Jordan Peterson, a Canadian author and former psychology professor, is behind the invite.

Besides that... Anthony warned:

And in my unprofessional opinion neuroplasticity has made us increasingly digitally proficient but at a cost of being digitally dependent, and if being hired on as a London cab driver can change your brain on an MRI scan and if life experiences like PSD can alter the DNA and sperm what irreversible alterations will 30,000 hours of staring into algorithmically fed into a state of hypnosis due to the human mind or to their offspring. In this short breath of time, we live in a state of existence that quite possibly no one else in world history has. We have both access to instant global connectivity, infinite information, and consumer-level access to artificial intelligence, but we are the last few humans in world history who remember what life was like before it . We are the last living people in history to have experienced life before the digital age. I fear that it may become nearly impossible for younger generations to even differentiate the digital world from the real one before the end of my lifetime. There is nothing inherently wrong with technology. There is nothing wrong with instant connection, and there is nothing intrinsically bad about access to abundant information, but what is bad is the lack of control and agency that we have over these systems and without realizing it we are being programmed and our culture is becoming commodified therefore, the more time we spend on these digital information systems the more we revert to the mean of one of a fixed set of broad internet cohorts - in other words the more time we spend online the more commoditized our culture, the more tribal our psychology, and the more vulnerable we become. ... I'm just here to remind you that we don't need our false Idols. We should no longer rely on politicians who bow down to money to manage our city or our states. We need to find the real leaders everywhere and empower them Western North Carolina was proof to me that there is an army of good people left in this world who want to do good things. We just have to give them places to gather and give them the ability to act, and so I close with this do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong for like the grass, they will soon wither like green plants they will soon die away trust in the Lord and do good dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture take. Delight in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart. So I'll see you on April the 5th in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, for the first official gathering. It is now my life's mission to revive Rural America one town at a time. It's called the Rural Revival Project, so thank you for for listening.

Listen here:

What hits hard in Anthony's speech is this line: "We are the last few humans in world history who remember what life was like before it. We are the last living people in history to have experienced life before the digital age."

We will have great stories for the grandchildren about life before AI...

* * *

Flash Sale at ZH Store! 20% off IQ Smart Protein (stacks with volume /subscription discounts) & ZH Multitools for a limited time.