Trump & DOGE Fire Layoff Bazooka: Targets 200,000 Fed Workers On Probation

The Trump administration has intensified its efforts to streamline the bloated government, directing federal agencies to terminate 200,000 workers on probation—those who have been in their roles for less than a year or, in some cases, up to two years. The move, part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), comes shortly after 75,000 fed workers accepted buyout offers.

On Thursday afternoon, DOGE's crosshairs were aimed at probationary workers because they have fewer protections and no right to appeal. The blitz to streamline the federal gov't and eliminate corruption has been a shock to the DC swamp and the corrupt Deep State politicians siphoning taxpayer funds through shadowy NGOs. This was done by Trump and DOGE's efforts to neuter USAID.

The latest data from the US Office of Personnel Management indicates that 200,000 federal employees have been in their roles for less than a year. According to CNN, termination notices were emailed to these workers on Thursday.

The dismissal of probationary workers comes after Bloomberg reported on Thursday morning that 75,000 workers across various federal agencies have opted for the buyout. However, this number only makes up about 3% of the 2.4 million civilian federal workforce, far short of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's target of 5% to 10%. But that could change with the latest round of broadening cuts.

Earlier on Thursday, DOGE's Elon Musk joined Dubai's annual World Governments Summit via video link to provide an update on his DOGE efforts...

"We need to delete entire agencies. We need to remove the roots of the weed. That's not to say there won't be an increase in future bureaucracy from another administration but it will be from a lower baseline. Nothing is forever but we can strengthen the foundation," Musk told the crowd.

At the start of the week, Trump signed an executive order to eliminate what he described as "waste and bloat" in the government while "promptly undertaking preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force." He called it a "critical transformation" of Washington, DC, and framed the move as a necessary step forward for the nation.

The American people voted for transparency and for Trump to drain the swamp.

The health department was on edge about rumors that the newly sworn-in Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would begin job cuts in the coming days.

Activist lawmakers have initiated the lawfare stage by attempting to use activist judges to block DOGE's efforts to expose government abuses and cut waste. Optically, any attempt by Democrats to slow down or halt DOGE presents a major political risk, as voters gave Trump a mandate to stop corruption in DC and drain the swamp.

