The 11th China Military Intelligent Technology Expo opened Thursday at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, showcasing a lineup of drones, robotic war dogs, grenade launchers, wheeled unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, and other modern battlefield technologies.

The key takeaway is that many of these once-futuristic war machines have moved well beyond the conceptual stage and are already being tested, fielded, or deployed across multiple Eurasian conflict zones.

State media outlet Global Times said the military and intelligence expo features 500 companies and draws tens of thousands of attendees from the defense industry.

This year's theme focuses on integrating technological innovation with industrial development, highlighting Beijing's push to accelerate its military intelligence capabilities.

Global Times published images of the latest tech:

Robotic Helicopter

Interceptor Drones

Flying Car

Robo-Dogs

AI

More AI

The real question is: What are the production numbers behind the items on display?

Defense

Sensors

Timing is also important because the expo occurred on the same day President Trump was in Beijing.

Latest:

In the U.S., President Trump’s war economy is beginning to ramp up, with the industrial base being pushed toward expanded production of drones, interceptors, and other next-generation weapons systems. This all comes as the world fractures into a more dangerous environment as the global security environment is likely to further deteriorate.