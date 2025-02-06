Border Czar "Expects" Kinetic Warfare Between US Troops & Mexican Drug Cartels

Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan told ABC News in an exclusive interview that he anticipates a potential kinetic engagement between the US military and drug cartels, though he did not specify a location. His remarks come as thousands of US troops have been deployed to the southern border. Additionally, earlier this week, a US Air Force surveillance aircraft conducted a signals intelligence (SIGINT) operation over cartel-controlled areas in Baja California.

"Look, I'm looking at numbers this morning, about 14,000 arrests, and about 76% of them are criminals," Homan told ABC News' Kyra Phillips and Terry Moran when asked about the ICE raids.

"We're not going to neighborhoods looking for people different than us. These are well-planned, investigated leads," the border czar said.

When Homan was asked whether the US military could get involved if cartels strike, Homan replied: "Yes, and we expect them to," adding that US troops "need to protect themselves."

At the start of the week, in what appeared to be the shortest trade war in history, Mexico and Canada each committed 10,000 troops to their respective borders, while the US reinforced its southern border with thousands of soldiers in the last few weeks.

By Monday evening, a USAF RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft conducted a SIGINT operation over the southern half of Baja California, a region home to heavily armed Tijuana Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel members.

On Wednesday...

Last week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had some strong words for drug cartels.

BREAKING: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth just confirmed that the United States could now conduct special operations against Mexican cartels now that President Trump has declared them foreign terrorist organizations.



Dismantling Mexican drug cartels could be a very messy operation, which is why the Trump administration fortified the border with the military. The challenge, however, is that if US special forces operators kill cartel leaders, retaliatory attacks by cartel members could occur at Mexican beach resorts or, worse, on the streets of US cities.