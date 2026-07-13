This Chevrolet Suburban Is The Secret Service's New Anti-Drone Weapon

For any indication of how seriously the federal government is taking the threat posed by one-way attack drones on the homeland, particularly against President Trump, look no further than the US Secret Service's new Chevrolet Suburban.

The Secret Service’s Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Branch operates a specially equipped Chevrolet Suburban Premier, known as “Hindsight,” to detect and mitigate suicide drones and other loitering munitions during National Special Security Events and other high-profile security operations, according to the Instagram account "dmvfireandpolice."

The Suburban is outfitted with an Axis Communications IP camera, radio-frequency antennas, and additional counter-UAS technology, and it appears to have a mobile command station inside.

Dmvfireandpolice reported that the latest sighting of the new anti-drone command center on wheels was at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, as it was departing.

The vehicle is likely outfitted with jamming equipment, yet new details this week of fiber optic drones in Mexico have sparked alarm bells with security experts because these drones - very similar to Ukrainian and Russian ones - are unjammable, which only suggests kinetic solutions are needed.

The drone threat against President Trump materialized last month when far-left revolutionaries were foiled by federal agents in their alleged plot to use suicide drones to target "capitalists" at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

Trump made an odd statement on Friday: "I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with." He then followed with: "The only thing is, I've left instructions—if anything happens—to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."

As we have detailed before, there are multiple ways to prepare for the asymmetric-warfare boom, as the US government and private firms race to harden the airspace above high-value assets, from airports and data centers to power grids, stadiums, and other critical infrastructure.

We may also be seeing the early stages of an M&A cycle across the drone and counter-UAS space. Ondas Holdings’ acquisition of DZYNE last week could be an early signal that larger defense and industrial technology firms are beginning to consolidate specialized firms before demand from the Department of War accelerates next year (read that report here).