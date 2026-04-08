China Produces "Baby Shahed" Kamikaze Drones For $500

China's manufacturing base is now churning out short-range, low-cost kamikaze drones priced at under $500 per unit, which X user PLA Military Updates has described as "Baby Shahed" drones.

According to the post, the so-called Baby Shahed costs around 3,000 yuan (about $450), has a range of 20 to 30 kilometers, flies at roughly 200 kilometers per hour, and can be launched by hand or from a rack. These drones could even be launched from a box truck or shipping containers.

🇨🇳Chinese civilian drone company FLYControl recently develops a short-range, low cost “Baby Shahed” Drone.



The drone costs around $3000 RMB per unit, has a 20-30km range, flies at 200km/h, launched by hand or simple launch racks.



Chinese Production+Cost = GGs for Enemies. pic.twitter.com/JGIgAcZ9QK — PLA Military Updates🇨🇳 (@PLA_MilitaryUpd) April 7, 2026

PLA Military Updates said the Baby Shaheds are produced by the Chinese civilian drone company FLYControl. More importantly, the platform appears to confirm that China's civilian drone manufacturing base has the capacity to produce not only these smaller one-way attack drones, but also larger, low-cost kamikaze drones based on Iranian and Russian designs that cost around $20,000 each.

These suicide drones have become critical in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Iran conflict (currently at a ceasefire) because their low cost and maneuverability via swarming enable them to inflict severe damage on high-value assets, exposing a massive security gap.

The key lesson is that countries seeking deterrence will likely move to stockpile these drones in the millions. The U.S. revealed in recent weeks that it adopted Iran's drone playbook and deployed a Shahed-style system against Tehran.

Another picture of a Starlink mounted on a Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone https://t.co/SDVp4gZjCK pic.twitter.com/LyxwcL5fso — Robin (@xdNiBoR) December 4, 2025

As low-cost drones proliferate on the modern battlefield, the economics of war are changing forever. Relying on expensive interceptor missiles to counter cheap one-way attack drones is not sustainable in the long run. That is why low-cost interceptor drones and more affordable counter-UAS systems are likely to gain significant attention from the Department of War, especially after the last six weeks exposed glaring security gaps at U.S. bases and even civilian infrastructure, such as data centers, energy plants, residential towers, and water desalination plants across the Gulf.

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