China Showcases Sixth-Gen Stealth Bomber (Again) Amid Trade Tension Eruption

Trade wars and military conflicts have sometimes intersected throughout history. Economic disputes amplify nationalistic sentiment, strain diplomatic ties, and can spark dangerous flashpoints. While a shooting war with China does not appear imminent, the U.S. and China are locked in a deepening trade war. Both nations have been showcasing their latest military hardware—particularly sixth-generation aircraft.

Weeks before President Trump entered the White House, high-resolution images of the next-generation tactical fighter-bomber (J-36), expected to replace the Xi'an JH-7, surfaced on social media. The diamond-shaped wing design left military observers across the West stunned.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle characterized China's rapid advancements in sixth-generation aircraft, leapfrogging from fifth-generation fighters, as a serious "wake-up call" for the United States Air Force.

Fast forward to five days after Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff blitz on China, where the effective rate for both countries rocketed to the mid-50s percent...

... X user Defense Politics Asia noted: "China deliberately wanted you to see their 6th Gen J-36 Fighter. The number of sighting is no longer normal now."

Just weeks ago, President Trump awarded Boeing a contract to develop the USAF's F-47 6th-gen stealth fighter jet.

"The J-36 sightings definitely seem orchestrated. It's a clever move to subtly influence perceptions of China's tech advancements, which could impact defense strategies and budget allocations. It's a chess game on a global scale," one X user said.

Another X user pointed out: "China's playing the long game. These deliberate exposures force Pentagon budget increases while masking true capabilities. Classic non-linear strategy in a zero-sum competition where perception becomes reality."

China's increasing showcasing of its 6th-gen stealth bomber is largely a show of force by Beijing as trade tensions with Washington boil over. Just more evidence of a bipolar world taking shape.