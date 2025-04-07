China Showcases Sixth-Gen Stealth Bomber (Again) Amid Trade Tension Eruption
Trade wars and military conflicts have sometimes intersected throughout history. Economic disputes amplify nationalistic sentiment, strain diplomatic ties, and can spark dangerous flashpoints. While a shooting war with China does not appear imminent, the U.S. and China are locked in a deepening trade war. Both nations have been showcasing their latest military hardware—particularly sixth-generation aircraft.
Weeks before President Trump entered the White House, high-resolution images of the next-generation tactical fighter-bomber (J-36), expected to replace the Xi'an JH-7, surfaced on social media. The diamond-shaped wing design left military observers across the West stunned.
Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle characterized China's rapid advancements in sixth-generation aircraft, leapfrogging from fifth-generation fighters, as a serious "wake-up call" for the United States Air Force.
Fast forward to five days after Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff blitz on China, where the effective rate for both countries rocketed to the mid-50s percent...
... X user Defense Politics Asia noted: "China deliberately wanted you to see their 6th Gen J-36 Fighter. The number of sighting is no longer normal now."
China deliberately wanted you to see their 6th Gen J-36 Fighter.— Defense Politics Asia (@DefensePolitics) April 7, 2025
The number of sighting is no longer normal now. pic.twitter.com/6p6kDuaD4q
Just weeks ago, President Trump awarded Boeing a contract to develop the USAF's F-47 6th-gen stealth fighter jet.
Boeing Will Build US Air Force's Next-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet, Trump Announces https://t.co/lUVga81g3P— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 21, 2025
"The J-36 sightings definitely seem orchestrated. It's a clever move to subtly influence perceptions of China's tech advancements, which could impact defense strategies and budget allocations. It's a chess game on a global scale," one X user said.
The J-36 sightings definitely seem orchestrated. It's a clever move to subtly influence perceptions of China's tech advancements, which could impact defense strategies and budget allocations. It's a chess game on a global scale.— Simon P (@simonkp) April 7, 2025
Another X user pointed out: "China's playing the long game. These deliberate exposures force Pentagon budget increases while masking true capabilities. Classic non-linear strategy in a zero-sum competition where perception becomes reality."
China's playing the long game. These deliberate exposures force Pentagon budget increases while masking true capabilities. Classic non-linear strategy in a zero-sum competition where perception becomes reality.— EchoesOfFuture (@EchoesOfFuture) April 7, 2025
China's increasing showcasing of its 6th-gen stealth bomber is largely a show of force by Beijing as trade tensions with Washington boil over. Just more evidence of a bipolar world taking shape.