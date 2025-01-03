New High-Resolution Renderings Of China's 6th-Generation Tactical Fighter Bomber

China's ability to leapfrog current 5th-generation military aviation technology, like the West's F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, to 6th-generation fighters and fighter bombers, recently prompted Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle to issue an alarming note titled, "A Wake-Up Call for Sixth Gen."

On Dec. 26, footage of China's next-generation tactical fighter-bomber, expected to replace the Xi'an JH-7, surfaced on Chinese social media before appearing on X. The diamond-shaped wing design left military observers across the West stunned.

DB's Deuschle characterized China's rapid advancements in sixth-generation combat aircraft as a serious "wake-up call" for the United States Air Force. This development comes amid a race between the US, China, and Russia to produce fifth—and sixth-generation fighters, bombers, and hypersonic weapons.

"China has finished developing all planned 5th gen fighters. Hence, our 6th generation fighter will be moving along according to schedule," Zhao DaShuai, a member of the People's Armed Police Propaganda Bureau, recently noted on X.

In other words, China appears to have leapfrogged 5th-generation technology to 6th-generation technology, while the West sabotages its military capabilities with wokiesm and Marxist diversity and ESG climate change policies. The problem with the West is that Hollywood makes fantasy films about these sixth-generation jets.

... while China appears to make real planes.

"High-resolution renders of China's next-generation J-36 stealth fighter have surfaced, offering a glimpse into the potential design of the 6th-generation aircraft," X user DD Geopolitics wrote.

Key features:

• Advanced stealth capabilities

• Enhanced AI-assisted systems

Perhaps wokeism and de-growth ESG policies across the West were never actually intended to work but rather undermine the US and Europe and allow China to surpass the West, both economically and militarily, without firing a shot.

Don't even get us started about China's 'reverse opium wars'...