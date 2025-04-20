Confidence In Democratic Leadership Sinks To Record Low As Party Implodes 

The Democratic Party remains rudderless following last November's election setbacks, when Republicans regained control of both the White House and the Senate, while narrowly holding onto their House majority. Now, a new poll shows confidence in the Democratic Party's congressional leadership has collapsed, sinking to record lows.

Gallup conducted a new poll in the first half of April, finding that Americans' confidence in Democratic congressional leadership has plummeted to an abysmal 25%—about nine points below the previous low of 34% recorded in 2023.

"Democratic leadership's latest 25% confidence rating is an all-time low for the group — well below the previous 34% low recorded in 2023 and the average of 45% since 2001," Gallup wrote in a report, adding, "Confidence ratings were last at the majority level in 2009 for Democratic congressional leaders and in 2003 for Republican congressional leaders."

The stunning collapse in public trust toward congressional Dems comes as no surprise given socialists Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been flying around the country in private jets to "Fight Oligarchy," and Maryland's far-left Senator Chris Van Hollen wasted taxpayer funds on a trip to meet with an MS-13 gangster (FTO designation) at an El Salvadorian resort.

The latest mainstream media interviews with political strategist James Carville and Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg reveal that the rudderless party is experiencing growing infighting.

🔥HOGG vs. CARVILLE feud heats up: Hogg tears into Carville for calling him “a contemptible little twerp."



"James Carville has not won an election since before I was born. These are the same ones that had $2 billion to win an election and still lost."



Oof.



😂🍿 https://t.co/bTmL4hkaiL pic.twitter.com/BxHyaYcpNB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Americans are increasingly fed up with Democrats and their network of billionaire-funded dark money NGOs staging "Tesla Takedown" protests. At the same time, far-left activists have launched domestic terror attacks targeting Tesla showrooms, Supercharger stations, and vehicles.

Firebombing Teslas, vandalizing personal vehicles, and shooting up Tesla dealerships over politics IS terrorism.



Lying psychopath. Your gaslighting doesn't work here.pic.twitter.com/ErlD9ohZ8l — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) March 21, 2025

Telsa protestors with HUGE signs openly calling for everyone to “Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy”



Where is the FBI? Where is the DOJ?



We know Democrats are PAYING FOR protestors with their NGO laundered money and Democrat donors



This is Domestic Terrorismpic.twitter.com/Xn6FCCmAV5 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 29, 2025

Some good news: with the USAID money spigot shut off from funding the Democratic Party's color revolutions against Trump and Musk, the era of rent-a-riots and million-person marches appears to be over—at least for now.

What an epic mess the Democratic Party has become—rife with hate, violence, and a relentless push of anti-American propaganda.

Americans want peace and prosperity—the era of Democrats waging 15 years of hybrid warfare through color revolutions and manufactured chaos has come to an abrupt end.

This raises a very important question: Where does the Democratic Party's allegiance truly lie? Is it with America First—or somewhere else entirely?

