China's Mysterious "Bohai Sea Monster" Spotted For First Time

China’s mysterious "Bohai Sea Monster” wing-in-ground effect (WIG) craft has been seen in full for the first time, according to a report.

The Ekranoplan, which is a special ultra-low flying aircraft made up of features from ships, airplanes, and hovercraft, was first spotted in the northwest area of the Yellow Sea, by submarine warfare expert HI Sutton. These craft are designed to fly below the radar horizon, while being much faster than ships.

The aircraft features a flying boat hull with a distinctive T-tail arrangement with two vertical stabilizers. This configuration is not found on regular aircraft but has been used on several Ekranoplans including some in China. It appears to have a comparatively short wingspan and large tail, typical of Ekranoplans.Four jet engines are mounted above the wing. These have slightly flattened nozzles suggesting downward angled thrust. This two is indicative of an Ekranoplan design.

Soviet-designed ekranoplans, massive ground-effect vehicles, are built for rapid troop and armored vehicle deployment in amphibious assaults, a role typically filled by hovercraft in China's Navy (PLAN). This new model could signal an aggressive push for beach-storming transport capabilities, according to Naval News.

China isn't the only superpower with an ekranoplan. The U.S. is forging ahead with the Liberty Lifer, a cutting-edge ekranoplan aimed at hauling heavy cargo, troops, and gear across the vast Pacific. This beast could slash the Pentagon’s logistical nightmares.

The appearance of the WIG is the latest sign of China’s growing sea power.

In April, satellite images exposed alarming activity at China’s secretive Qingdao First Submarine Base, the nerve center for its nuclear-powered submarine fleet. Naval expert Alex Luck revealed that Google Earth’s latest update had shown six Chinese submarines docked at a pier, with another in drydock. Five of these underwater war machines are armed with conventional weapons, signaling Beijing’s aggressive naval buildup on its eastern coast.

A recent Pentagon report warned that China’s submarine fleet is set to surge from 60 to 65 by the end of 2025, with projections of a menacing 80 subs within a decade. As Beijing ramps up its military muscle, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen. Dan Caine, has raised red flags about the U.S.'s readiness.

“The U.S. does not have the throughput, responsiveness, or agility needed to deter our adversaries,” Gen. Caine told the Senate Armed Services Committee, sounding a dire alarm about the growing Chinese threat.