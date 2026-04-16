Google In Talks With Department Of War To Deploy Gemini AI In Classified Settings

The Information, citing multiple people familiar with the discussions, reports that Google is now negotiating with the Department of War on an agreement that would allow Gemini AI models to be deployed in classified settings. This development suggests the DoW is moving very quickly to broaden the use of frontier models for military and intelligence purposes after the Anthropic fiasco.

The agreement under discussion would permit the DoW to deploy Gemini for lawful uses, signaling what can only be seen as a critical expansion of Google's DoW business, as AI models are being deeply embedded across defense and administrative functions. Sources say both parties are still negotiating the terms.

Those sources noted that Google proposed additional language in the contract to ensure that AI models used by the DoW would not be weaponized for domestic mass surveillance or for autonomous weapons without "appropriate" human oversight.

As we've previously noted, AI kill chains and autonomous weapons are flooding the battlefield across Eurasia.

The potential deal comes after the Trump administration blacklisted Anthropic for restricting the military use of its AI models.

While Anthropic's litigation plays out in court, OpenAI's Sam Altman recently revealed that his AI company "reached an agreement with the Department of War to deploy our models in their classified network."