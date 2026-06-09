Kuwait Turns To Anduril For $2 Billion Counter-Drone Shield After Horrifying Airport Attack

The moment an Iranian Shahed-136 drone struck Kuwait International Airport last week appears to have been a major wake-up call for Kuwaiti officials. The incident likely crystallized a troubling reality: legacy air-defense systems are not enough to counter the Shahed drone threat spreading across the Gulf, and Kuwait needs to supercharge the deployment of layered counter-UAS systems with both electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities.

Kuwaiti officials release video showing the Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 1, which killed 1 person and injured 63 others.



Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/TRzqKOR4Dg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 4, 2026

The State Department revealed shortly after the airport attack last week that it approved a potential $1.98 billion foreign military sale to Kuwait for Anduril-made counter-drone systems.

"The Government of Kuwait has requested to buy counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms," the State Department wrote in a press release.

Two Roadrunners return autonomously to base after intercepting non-threatening air targets.



Roadrunner’s vertical takeoff and landing capabilities allow our warfighters to recover and redeploy for the next mission. pic.twitter.com/sgWgviMnae — Anduril Industries (@anduriltech) August 21, 2025

What the $2 billion package includes:

Counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil-Kinetic; launch boxes; lattice command and control; Long Range Sentry Tower with Fire Control; Long Range Sentry Tower-82 Mobile; Extended Range Sentry Towers; Maritime Sentry Towers; pulsar electromagnetic warfare; menace tactical operations centers; generators; publications; personnel training; software development; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

State continued, "The proposed sale will improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against unmanned aerial systems. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its military police forces."

Must Reads:

The takeaway is that this package from Anduril is meant to plug the missing lower-altitude drone-defense layer against small drones, Shahed-type one-way attack drones, swarms, and threats, where using a multi-million-dollar Patriot interceptor may be inefficient and costly.