Palmer Luckey's Anduril Secures $5B At $61B Valuation To Supercharge Killer Drone Production
Palmer Luckey's Anduril announced a $5 billion Series H funding round at a $61 billion valuation, led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. This comes as President Trump's 'war economy' and the rise of 'war unicorns' gain momentum.
Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf wrote in a statement about the Series H funding round, indicating the "financing reflects that shift, and it gives us the ability to continue investing aggressively in manufacturing capacity, research and development, and the infrastructure required to build and field advanced defense systems at scale."
Luckey's Anduril is a new breed of defense technology company that builds autonomous weapons systems, drones, counter-drone platforms, surveillance networks, and AI-powered command-and-control software for the US military.
While most of Silicon Valley has gone soft and signed peace pacts with one another not to dual-use their technology for the military, we have diligently covered rising war unicorns and the Trump administration's push to drive innovation in a space controlled by legacy primes, such as Boeing and Lockheed.
Here are Anduril's products:
Fury, an autonomous fighter-style aircraft
Roadrunner and Anvil, counter-drone interceptors
Ghost, a tactical unmanned aircraft
Barracuda, a family of autonomous cruise missile-like systems
Autonomous undersea vehicles and broader defense networking tools
Related:
Race To Refill U.S. Weapons Stockpiles Will Supercharge War Economy
L3Harris' Missile Business Files To Go Public As Trump's War Economy Prepares For Launch
War Economy Returns: From Trucks To Tanks, Pentagon Looks To Automakers To Rebuild America's Arsenal
DOGE Team At Pentagon Is Urgently Trying To Overhaul America's Lagging Drone Program
And there's this:
Follow the money:
The war economy, reshoring, rare earths, and data center buildouts are some of Trump's economic boom agenda.