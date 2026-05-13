Palmer Luckey's Anduril Secures $5B At $61B Valuation To Supercharge Killer Drone Production

Palmer Luckey's Anduril announced a $5 billion Series H funding round at a $61 billion valuation, led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. This comes as President Trump's 'war economy' and the rise of 'war unicorns' gain momentum.

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf wrote in a statement about the Series H funding round, indicating the "financing reflects that shift, and it gives us the ability to continue investing aggressively in manufacturing capacity, research and development, and the infrastructure required to build and field advanced defense systems at scale."

Luckey's Anduril is a new breed of defense technology company that builds autonomous weapons systems, drones, counter-drone platforms, surveillance networks, and AI-powered command-and-control software for the US military.

While most of Silicon Valley has gone soft and signed peace pacts with one another not to dual-use their technology for the military, we have diligently covered rising war unicorns and the Trump administration's push to drive innovation in a space controlled by legacy primes, such as Boeing and Lockheed.

Here are Anduril's products:

Fury , an autonomous fighter-style aircraft

Roadrunner and Anvil , counter-drone interceptors

Ghost , a tactical unmanned aircraft

Barracuda , a family of autonomous cruise missile-like systems

Autonomous undersea vehicles and broader defense networking tools

Related:

And there's this:

Follow the money:

The war economy, reshoring, rare earths, and data center buildouts are some of Trump's economic boom agenda.