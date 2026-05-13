Ukraine, U.S. Draft Defense Deal To Supercharge America's Kamikaze Drone Production

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have drafted a memorandum that could open a formal channel for Kiev to export battle-tested war technology to the U.S., while also easing the path for U.S. defense firms to form joint ventures with Ukrainian "war unicorns" to mass-produce low-cost, one-way attack drones.

The report comes from CBS News, citing three sources familiar with the matter, who say U.S. State Department officials and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, are working on a new defense deal that would capitalize on innovations forged during the four-year grinding war in Ukraine, such as FPVs, AI kill chains, ground robots, drones, and other low-cost technologies that are now proliferating around the world.

Two weeks ago, we pointed out that it was inevitable that Ukrainian drone and counter-drone technologies would soon be exported to the U.S. We tracked U.S.-based Axon's investment deal flow with Ukrainian firms, which suggested this technology was inbound for the U.S. market. Axon's angle is selling to police forces nationwide.

We also noted that the passive acoustics early-warning counter-drone sector is going to heat up (read here), especially in the era of data centers. There are Ukrainian firms with battle-tested counter-UAS systems that the U.S. badly needs.

Also, last month, we joked that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went full "Lord of War" and could become the world's top dealer of low-cost drone interceptors.

To our amazement, the U.S.-Iran conflict appears to have accelerated this:

We noted last month:

Ukraine's capital markets have been frozen by war, leaving many of the country's battlefield-proven "war unicorns" starved of traditional funding. However, the Middle East conflict has accelerated a new export pathway, as drone warfare and AI-enabled kill chains reshape how militaries think about defense.

This is exactly what the CBS report said:

Drone collaboration with the U.S., Ukrainian officials told CBS News, would be mutually beneficial, as American financing would help both countries expand their defense production output.

Our view is that a flood of Ukrainian defense firms will transfer battlefield-proven technologies into the U.S. market, tap into deep pools of capital, and leverage underused industrial capacity to scale production of low-cost attack drones and interceptors - this is exactly what the Department of War wants.

This comes as Russia, China, and a growing list of countries race to stockpile drones and interceptors before the next major conflict.