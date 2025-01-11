Three Military Humvees, Machine Gun Mounts, Stolen Outside Of Los Angeles

About 30 minutes south of Los Angeles, local media has reported that police are searching for criminals who stole three Humvees—one of which was armored—machine gun mounts, and a whole bunch of military-grade gear from the Army Reserve Center in Tustin.

KTLA 5 reported that the Tustin Police Department is investigating the break-in at the Army Reserve Center in Tustin on Wednesday night, between 8 pm and 11:30 pm.

"Multiple storage lockers were discovered with locks removed and missing gear. An attempt was made to cut a lock to uniform storage; however, it was unsuccessful," TPD wrote in a report, adding, "A fence was cut to gain access to a military vehicle parking lot where three Humvees were stolen. The suspects left the area at an unknown time."

The following was confirmed missing:

3 Humvees (1 armored) with the admin numbers listed below painted on the hood: Armored Humvee Model: M1151A1

ADMIN: HHC-06

HHC-06 Cloth Doors Humvee Model: M1097

ADMIN: HQ-61

HQ-61 Cloth Doors Humvee Model: M1097

ADMIN: HQ-81 8 machine gun vehicle mounts 7 free-standing machine gun tripods Medical equipment 40 pairs of binoculars 18 bayonets

The good news is that no machine guns or ammunition were stolen. This comes as National Guard troops have been deployed an hour north to the fire-ravaged Palisades area, where criminal gangs have been looting mansions.