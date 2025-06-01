Ukrainian Drone Swarm Attacks Hit Russian Long-Range Bombers

Open-source footage circulating on X depicts a coordinated Ukrainian drone swarm targeting Russian long-range strategic bombers—aircraft capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads—deep within Russian territory.

The scale, precision, and depth of the drone swarm attack on multiple Russian airfields have led some military observers to describe the operation as a "Russian Pearl Harbor."

Bloomberg reports that over 40 strategic bombers—including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 aircraft—were damaged in a Ukrainian drone swarm attack on multiple airbases, including the Belaya military base, located deep in eastern Siberia.

Here's more color on the Ukrainian offensive deep within Russia via Bloomberg:

Ukraine's Security Service chief Vasyl Malyuk led the operation and losses assessed to be around $2 billion, the official said. Ukrainian drones on Sunday attacked a military base near the settlement of Sredniy, Igor Kobzev, the governor for the Irkutsk region that's some 5,190 km (3,220 miles) from Moscow, said in a Telegram statement. He didn't specify the scope of the damage. The settlement of Sredniy is in the immediate vicinity of the Belaya military base. Russian Telegram channels also published unverified reports of a drone attack near the town of Olenegorsk, around 1,840 km from Moscow. The Olenya aviation base is located near Olenegorsk. Bloomberg couldn't independently verify reports of large- scale damage to the Russian military bases. Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

X user Visegrád 24 reports that drone swarm attacks targeted four Russian airfields.

Russia’s strategic bomber fleet burns!



Drones were lunched from trucks near 4 airfields deep inside Russia.



More than 40 planes destroyed at:

- Olenya Air Base in Murmansk

- Belaya Air Base in Irkutsk

- Ivanovo Air Base in Ivanovo

- Dyagilevo Air Base Ryazan

Via @ConflictDISP pic.twitter.com/0weP2viqa2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 1, 2025

Open-source video footage shared by conflict monitor OSINTtechnical on X appears to show a coordinated Ukrainian drone swarm launched from heavily modified shipping containers on a trailer near Russia's Belaya Airbase.

BREAKING: Video shows Russian men climbing onto a truck launching Ukrainian drones in an attempt to stop them from taking off. pic.twitter.com/si4VU7jCL3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 1, 2025

More footage—transmitted via video link from the kamikaze drones—captures multiple strikes on long-range Russian bombers, reportedly resulting in significant damage. Social media accounts claim the attacks targeted both the Belaya and Olenya Airbases.

BREAKING: Major Ukrainian FPV drone swarm hits Russian airbases.



Massive FPV drone attacks struck Olenya and Belaya airbases.



Several Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers on fire. pic.twitter.com/GFxWt4EJ1O — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 1, 2025

According to X user Insider Paper, Russian military bloggers have likened the scale and impact of the strike to a "Russian Pearl Harbor," underscoring that a dramatic escalation by Russia in the war in Ukraine could be imminent.

To note, this attack deep within Russia comes just a day before Moscow and Kyiv prepare to send delegations to Turkey for the second round of peace talks.