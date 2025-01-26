US Army's Next-Gen Hybrid Tactical Vehicle To Replace Humvee Tested In Germany

The US Army's 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, recently tested General Motors Defense's Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), built on the chassis of a Chevrolet Colorado truck, in the snowy Bavarian mountains of Germany.

GM Defense's mobility solutions team designed the ISV with commercial off-the-shelf parts. ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck platform, using a 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine with an advanced 12-module battery pack.

"The testing occurred during the annual Combined Resolve 25-1 exercise, where the Army's 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, maneuvered the vehicle across various operational scenarios, demonstrating its adaptability and effectiveness in challenging terrains," Interesting Engineering wrote in a note, adding, "The trial emphasized ISV's capabilities in advanced reconnaissance missions, which are crucial for troops to collect and transmit vital battlefield intelligence, especially in adverse conditions."

During #CombinedResolve, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.#ThisIsUSAREURAF #TiC #TransformationInContact pic.twitter.com/dI84f3g0tt — U.S. Army Europe and Africa (@USArmyEURAF) January 22, 2025

In 2021, the Army selected the ISV to enhance its operational capabilities. The ISV incorporates 90% commercial off-the-shelf parts and is designed to carry nine infantrymen. The vehicle's adaptability for air transportability allows it to be deployed via military aircraft, including C-130 to UH-60 Blackhawk.

By 2024, the ISV completed trials with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, testing the vehicle's offroad capabilities in a 1,250-mile journey across highways, dunes, soft sand tracks, and rocky walls while carrying maximum payload capacities.

The Army has replaced some of its aging Humvees with the newer Joint Light Tactical Vehicles. Still, the service aims for a smaller vehicle—larger than the Polaris MRZR but similar in size to the Humvee.

The ISV is the big brother to the ultra-light Polaris MRZR that Special Forces have used for years. MRZRs and aging Humvees are occasionally auctioned off on Gov Planet for civilians to purchase.

We wonder what Tier 1 operators think of these new high-tech vehicles with massive lithium battery packs.