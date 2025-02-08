USAF Spy Jet Flies Second SIGINT Operation On US Border With Focus On Narco Hub

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows a US Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft conducted its second signals intelligence (SIGINT) operation near cartel-controlled territories within Mexico this past week. The SIGINT mission coincides with remarks from US Border Czar Tom Homan, who warned on Thursday that he "expects" a hot confrontation between the US military and drug cartels.

Flightradar24 data shows the USAF RC-135V/W Rivet Joint taking off from Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha on Friday evening. The Spy plane arrived at the heavily fortified southern border hours later and flew a SIGINT mission in US airspace from El Paso, Texas, to the Big Bend Ranch State Park, located in west Texas.

The spy plane flew the west Texas route twice, following a figure-8 pattern around the Big Bend Ranch State Park, before returning to Omaha. The SIGINT mission appeared focused on gathering intelligence on drug cartels in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, which borders Texas.

Chihuahua is a major hub for narco activity, primarily because of its strategic location along the U.S.-Mexico border. The state has been a battleground between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Juárez Cartel, fighting over trafficking routes of drugs and migrants into the US.

On Monday, the USAF spy plane flew a similar SIGINT mission over the southern half of Baja California, a region home to heavily armed Tijuana Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel members.

Recall that President Trump recently designated Mexican cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations." When reporters asked Trump whether he would consider deploying US special forces operators to Mexico, he responded, "Could happen" and added, "Stranger things have happened."

On Thursday, Border Czar Tom Homan told ABC News hosts

Pres. Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan says the U.S. military could get involved in a conflict with the Mexican cartels.



What's important to note is that China's "reverse opium wars" on America, think of it as hybrid warfare, is coming to an abrupt end under Trump. The drug death catastrophe of 100,00 Americans per year was unacceptable and somehow allowed to happen under the Biden-Haris regime and rogue Democrats who pushed open southern borders.

Dismantling Mexican drug cartels could be a very messy operation, which is why the Trump administration fortified both borders.

It is only a matter of time before the Trump administration properly targets China for flooding the world with subsidized fentanyl precursor chemicals.