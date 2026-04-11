Watch: Axe-Wielding Man Attacks U.S. C-130 Cargo Plane At Irish Airport

Footage posted on X appears to show a deranged man hammering away on top of a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules parked at Shannon Airport on Ireland's west coast on Friday.

"A man breached security at Shannon Airport in Ireland, climbed onto a parked C-130 Hercules, and damaged it with a tool," the Clash Report wrote on X.

WATCH: A man breached security at Shannon Airport in Ireland, climbed onto a parked C-130 Hercules, and damaged it with a tool.



He was arrested. pic.twitter.com/uls2tfgGND — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 11, 2026

Local media outlet Clare FM described the incident as a "security breach," with airport operations briefly suspended while police arrested "the person, understood to be a male," who was "seen in the vicinity of a United States Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft that had been parked on a remote taxiway at the airport."

US Air Force C-130H Hercules 91-1653 landed at Shannon yesterday from Rosecrans Air National Guard air base St Josephs Kansas, via St. John's Canada. It spent the night at Shannon, and hasn't yet gone in to its next military base.#USMilitaryOutOfShannon pic.twitter.com/BkllQx68HX — Shannonwatch (@shannonwatch) April 11, 2026

"A man breached security at Shannon Airport in Ireland. It's understood that the person climbed onto the wing of the aircraft and caused damage to the fuselage with an implement, possibly an axe, while it was parked," the outlet said.

In recent months, at least one far-left group has attacked a critical supply chain node supporting the F-35 stealth fighter jet program in the UK. There are no indications yet from authorities as to whether the C-130 attacker was part of a left-wing threat network