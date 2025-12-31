Watch: Destroying Kamikaze Drones With Cheap Autonomous Turrets

Kamikaze drones, particularly FPV and loitering munitions, have introduced a new dimension to modern warfare, as demonstrated in the Russia-Ukraine war and other active conflict zones globally. These low-cost, off-the-shelf systems are increasingly assessed as a credible threat to civilian targets in the Western world, as highlighted by a recent U.S. government threat assessment warning of potential drone attack risks surrounding Chicago's upcoming New Year's Eve fireworks.

For months, we have tracked tech weapons startup Sentradel, which is developing a low-cost, easily deployable counter-unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) designed to engage drones using inexpensive kinetic interceptors, such as bullets.

"In today's threat landscape, a $500 FPV drone can easily destroy a $10M tank," Sentradel stated on its website, warning, "We're losing this asymmetric cost warfare. The solution is not $100,000 missiles; it's affordable systems like Sentradel."

From time to time, Sentradel releases new demonstration videos showing the rapid progress of its CUAS platform.

"Here is another update on Sentradel, our counter-drone robotics company. Since the last video, we have made several upgrades to the system. We improved tracking to handle faster-moving drones operating at greater distances. Additionally, we focused on intercepting drones flying perpendicular to the field of view. The vision stack now includes several new thermal cameras, allowing the system to operate in nighttime and low-visibility conditions. We are currently working on multi-drone tracking and neutralization," Sentradel said.

Will Sentradel be at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas in the next several weeks?