Lone Wolves Eye NYC Times Square New Year's Eve Special Events

With New Year's Eve just days away, a newly released U.S. government threat assessment cited by New York local outlet ABC 7 NY warns that lone wolves and small terror cells may seek to target special events in Times Square during the holiday celebrations.

"Lone offenders remain a particular concern due to their frequent ability to avoid detection until operational," according to a threat assessment compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.

The memo warned, "al-Qa'ida and ISIS, and their supporters, continue to demonstrate an interest in targeting special events in the Homeland, as well as U.S. officials and other perceived enemies."

The assessment said New York remains an "aspirational target," and described the Times Square celebration as an "opportunity for obstruction and violence" due to its high attendance and global audience.

The New York City Police Department has been advised to remain alert for potential vehicle-ramming attacks.

Meanwhile, a separate threat assessment for Chicago's New Year's Eve fireworks celebration at Navy Pier warns that foreign terrorists and domestic extremists could attempt vehicle-ramming attacks or use drones.

In both threat assessments, no specific or credible threats were identified.

Earlier this month, the FBI foiled a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which was allegedly planning to carry out bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year's Eve.

This year, incidents of radical-left violence have escalated to a level that even deep-state publications like The Atlantic were no longer able to ignore...

Beyond Marxist-aligned nonprofits and far-left groups such as Antifa, recent terrorist attacks in Australia, Christmas market attacks in Europe, and the attack on National Guard troops near the White House have raised concerns that the West has been deeply compromised by mass migration and left-wing nation-killing policies.

It’s past time @DHSgov stops playing pretend and finally raises the terrorism threat level in this country. We have more than 10,000 Islamist terrorists on our soil, and they cannot keep looking the other way. They don’t get to pad their stats by slapping the terrorist label on… — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 27, 2025

