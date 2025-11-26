Two National Guard Members Shot Near White House, Suspect In Custody

Watch Live:

AP News reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot point-blank just outside the White House perimeter at 17th & H NW.

President Trump has responded, saying both soldiers have been critically wounded by the "animal that shot the two National Guardsmen" and said the attacker "will pay a very steep price." The president's words at this point imply a lone shooter in custody.

The conditions of the soldiers are not yet known.

Dramatic image from the scene:

"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told NewsNation's Libbey Dean.

The suspect is reportedly in custody, according to an X post by DC Police.

UPDATE: The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025

This incident is likely to further inflame Trump's anger over lawlessness in Democrat-run cities. Expect a Truth Social post shortly.

Photo of civilian and possible suspect in Farrragut West shooting. Looks like an Arab Muslim. He is handcuffed and stripped. Two national guard shot. pic.twitter.com/QRVeuTsu6F — Burgan Hobbs (@BurganHobbs) November 26, 2025

"Just a few days ago, six Democrats claimed President Trump was issuing "unlawful" orders to the military and that troops must resist," Benny Johnson noted on X.

A dramatic scene is unfolding near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, with reporters saying a National Guard member has been shot.

ABC News reports:

Two uniformed military personnel, appearing to be National Guardsmen, have been shot in downtown Washington just blocks from the White House, according to two sources familiar with the ongoing situation.

Mike Carter, White House Correspondent for NEWSMAX, wrote on X that "Secret Service tells me 2 National Guard members have just been shot near the White House."

BREAKING: Secret Service tells me 2 National Guard members have just been shot near the White House. pic.twitter.com/uGLCAPcDXX — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) November 26, 2025

Here's more...

UPDATE - At least 2 National Guard troops were shot. Shooter still on the loose. In Washington DC. Close to White House. pic.twitter.com/c03bPh5O5U — BREAKING: (@Breaking_HLO) November 26, 2025

🚨Per a source with knowledge, “Treasury just got email about active shooter. There’s a lockdown in place.” pic.twitter.com/GbbTQT1ZH9 — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE National Guard soldiers have been SHOT near the White House



At least three casualties being reported



The shooter is reportedly still on the loose



Law enforcement racing from all throughout the city



PRAY FOR THESE TROOPS🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/u5tqnN9mVW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 26, 2025

BREAKING — massive police and National Guard presence at Farragut West metro station. A block from White House. pic.twitter.com/Hz2wjjWa6d — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) November 26, 2025

Just wait. Trump is about to go nuclear on Truth Social.

*Developing...