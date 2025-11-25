Why Did Democrats Suddenly Go Quiet On Epstein Files?

Why did Democrats suddenly go quiet on the Epstein files?

Democrats whipped themselves into a frenzy trying to manufacture a "gotcha" moment for President Trump and the GOP over the Epstein files.

According to Bloomberg data, the headline count in MSM for "Epstein" erupted on the day when President Trump signed a spending bill to reopen the federal government after Democrats caved. This was nothing more than a headline deflection by Democrats.

But in recent days, the Epstein story count in MSM has fallen off a cliff. You don't hear much from the Democrats who chanted "release the files" every day ...

That's because the Democrats' ongoing information war to delegitimize the president backfired, and the unhinged left fell silent once their colleagues' coordination with Epstein, Democrat fundraisers, and other politically displeasing headlines started emerging.

Democrats did get the headlines they wanted:

And a recent Politico report cited a White House official who stated, "The Democrats are going to come to regret this."