Epstein Backfire Intensifies: He Was Live-Texting With House Democrat During 2019 'Get Trump' Hearing

What a week in Epstein news...

After Democrats dumped a new trove of emails to try and show that President Trump was much better friends with the dead sex offender than he let on, we've learned a few things.

1. Trump was clearly pals with Epstein for a while. We've seen endless pictures of them hanging out.

2. They had a serious falling out, as evidence (in the new emails) by...

3. Epstein was helping Democrats with their efforts to hurt Trump with dirt, which we now learn extended to...

4. Texting with Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) during a 2019 congressional hearing with Michael Cohen...

Plaskett, for those who didn't know, previously served in the Virgin Islands government - helping to give Epstein tax benefits, and worked for Epstein's fixer on the island before she was elected to Congress.

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) attends a March 2019 House hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

As the Washington Post notes:

In the texts, Epstein appeared to be watching the February 2019 hearing in real time and at one point informed Plaskett — whose name is redacted from the documents — that Cohen had brought up former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff in his testimony. At the time, Cohen was testifying before the House Oversight Committee against his former boss, alleging that Trump was racist, manipulated financial records and directed hush money payments to cover up his extramarital affairs — allegations Trump denied. The president said on social media that Cohen was “lying” before testimony began. “Cohen brought up RONA - keeper of the secrets,” Epstein texted, misspelling Graff’s first name. “RONA??” Plaskett responded. “Quick I’m up next is that an acronym,” she added, suggesting she would question Cohen soon.

In response, Plaskett's office said: "During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein," adding "As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims."

lol... lmao even.

The emails reveal that Plaskett texted Epstein first before the meeting started that day...

The messages show that Plaskett texted Epstein before the hearing started that day, at 7:55 a.m. Eastern time, to tell him: “He’ll talk about his grades” Epstein replied a minute later: “what privilege stands behind the none release of college transcripts?”

And that he may have influenced her questions:

Hes opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org,” Epstein texted Plaskett at 12:25 p.m. “Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn,” she responded. When Plaskett questioned Cohen during the hearing, she asked about Trump associates that he had mentioned previously. “Are there other people that we should be meeting with?” Plaskett asked. “So Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer in The Trump Organization,” Cohen began to reply. “You’ve got to quickly give us as many names as you can so we can get to them,” Plaskett interjected. “Is Ms. Rhona, what is Ms. Rhona’s— …?” “Rhona Graff is the — Mr. Trump’s executive assistant … She was — her office is directly next to his, and she’s involved in a lot that went on,” Cohen replied.

So Jeffrey Epstein was live-texting a Democrat lawmaker during a 'get Trump' hearing. Right...

All Trump has to do at this point, after apologizing to MTG and Thomas Massie (WTF) of course, is admit he was buddies with Epstein, say he didn't bang underage girls, and point to all the evidence Democrats just dropped that's blowing up in their faces.