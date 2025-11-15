Friday Night Meltdown: Trump Yanks MTG Endorsement, Mocks Massie's Remarriage After Wife's Death

Capping a week in which he faced a coordinated blitz by Democrats and allied journalists working to implicate him in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump had a social media meltdown Friday night, lashing out at two GOP representatives who both enjoy deep national support among conservatives. Trump withdrew his endorsement of one and stooped to ridiculing the other for re-marrying 15 months after the death of his wife. It's likely no coincidence that both reps -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie -- were among four Republicans who signed a discharge petition to force a floor vote on a bill that would compel the DOJ to release all its Epstein files. Trump and GOP leaders on Capitol Hill have opposed that effort.

Trump has pledged his support for primary challenges against Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

Massie isn't just a signatory of that petition, but its principal champion, having introduced it this summer along with Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna. When Speaker Mike Johnson finally brought the House back into session this week after nearly two months of idleness, Massie secured the required 218th signature on the Epstein-file discharge petition, a parliamentary avenue that overrides Johnson's ability to determine which bills are voted upon. When the vote on Massie's bill takes place on Tuesday, a far larger number of Republicans are expected to vote for it, rather than face subsequent attacks for voting to keep the Epstein files under wraps.

Massie, 54, married 36-year-old Carolyn Grace Moffa last month; she was previously an agriculture policy staffer for Sen. Rand Paul

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump's first attack targeted Massie, whom the president has repeatedly denigrated going back to his first administration. The twice-divorced and alleged-repeat-philanderer Trump suggested Massie remarried too quickly after his wife died in June 2024; the libertarian-minded Kentuckian married a former Rand Paul staffer last month. Trump implied the marriage was hurting Massie's 2026 political prospects, claiming "polls" give Massie "less than an 8% chance" of being re-elected. ZeroHedge was unable to find a published poll that aligns with that characterization. Massie won his last three primaries handily, amassing more than 75% of the vote in each one.

Not long after his Massie post, Trump dropped a nearly-300-word rant assailing "Wacky Marjorie," and announcing he was withdrawing his "support and endorsement" of Greene. Trump claimed that Greene's complaints about Trump's policies spring from when Trump sent her a poll "stating that she should not run" for governor or the Senate, adding that he's heard Greene is "upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore." The president said he stands ready to give the "right" Republican primary challenger of Greene his "Complete and Unyielding Support."

Greene quickly fired back with a lengthy post of her own, saying, "President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven't called him at all." She said that, earlier on Friday, she'd sent Trump text messages urging him to "lean into" the release of the Epstein files, telling him that Bill Clinton appeared on Epstein's flight logs "like 26 times," and that "Epstein was the spider that wove the web of the deep state." Greene included screen shots of her text messages, and added:

"Of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level. But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream. That’s what I voted for. I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for."

In addition to her pursuit of the Epstein files in the face of Trump's insistence that it's all a Democrat

hoax," Greene has become increasingly critical of the Republican Party's performance on issues like the cost of living and government spending. Greene has become Congress's most outspoken Republican critic of US support of Israel, repeatedly opposing additional aid to what she calls the "secular government of Israel," accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, and demanding that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) register as a foreign agent.

We need more representatives like Massie. https://t.co/1kgQOmACKj — Joe Miller (@JoeFnMiller) November 13, 2025

With less-heated rhetoric, Massie has taken similar stances, which has made him a target of pro-Israel forces inside the United States. Earlier this year, the Trump team launched a political action committee solely focused on ousting Massie in next year's GOP primary. As of its first disclosures in August, the PAC is funded exclusively by three non-Kentuckian billionaires who support the State of Israel: Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer and John Paulson. Last month, Trump endorsed a Lindsey Graham donor who's running against Massie.

As you'd expect, Trump's attacks on Massie and Greene prompted commentary aplenty on X, much of it coming from conservatives exasperated by Trump's attacks on Massie, Greene and others who seem to best exemplify what the MAGA movement is supposed to be about...

This is a new level of stupidity. Go to war on Massie & MTG, while going to bat for Lindsay Graham. Trump is quickly torching away support from key parts of his base. https://t.co/SE7DEbxM4d — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) November 15, 2025

Donald Trump just attacked Thomas Massie for getting re-married recently after his wife tragically passed away last year.



He then uses it as an attack on @RepThomasMassie to imply he is going to lose his next election.



This is actually disgusting.



Donald Trump has lost me. pic.twitter.com/PwzXvdUiuM — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 15, 2025

MTG has been America First from day one. Pro-Trump, pro-border, anti-woke. And now Trump turns on her, just like he attacked Thomas Massie. Not for betraying MAGA, but for not being Israel First. He’s showing who owns him, and it’s not the Christian American people. I’m out! pic.twitter.com/f0qXyQykci — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) November 15, 2025