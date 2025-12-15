US Gov't Foils Terror Plot By Far-Left Group Plotting New Year's Eve Bomb Attack

Our warning that the radical left protest industrial complex is not peaceful, but instead amounts to "civil terrorism," was on full display during the Los Angeles riots this past summer. Now, Marxist-aligned NGOs, funded by leftist billionaires and some receiving foreign support, wage continuous color revolutions against President Trump, attempt to collapse capitalism, while pursuing a broader objective of sowing chaos from within to destroy the 'America First' agenda.

Now, with the Trump administration moving full steam ahead in a massive effort to dismantle and destroy radical left groups following the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, we have shown readers that the militant left has effectively declared war on so-called "fascists," while Democratic Party politicians and media figures have repeatedly labeled Trump and the MAGA movement as fascists. In other words, the left normalized the assassination culture with their base.

Now we shouldn't be surprised about further developments in the radical left sphere. The latest from Attorney General Pamela Bondi says the Department of Justice and FBI have disrupted "what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles)."

"The Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF)—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year's Eve," Bondi wrote on X.

She warned, "The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles."

After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles).



FBI Director Kash Patel said TILF was a "credible, imminent terrorist threat."

Four TILF members were arrested, including Audrey Ilene Carroll, Dante Garfield, Zachary Aaron Page, and Tina Lai, in San Bernardino County, California.

Federal agents believe they were preparing to test explosive devices ahead of the planned attacks. Another person linked to the far-left group was also arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack.

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson pointed out that TILF "didn't radicalize in a vacuum. They drank from a well of online content created by the accounts they follow: Antifa, Codepink, Palestine Action, Decolonization..."

Anderson's full note:

Members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front were arrested today for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Los Angeles. They didn't radicalize in a vacuum. They drank from a well of online content created by the accounts they follow: ANTIFA

CODEPINK

Palestine Action

"Decolonization," Indigenous, anti-police, and anti-ICE activist accounts

Jewish Voice for Peace, which has repeatedly praised or endorsed terrorists This is an entire social-media ecosystem that treats "Palestine" as something to worship and constantly calls for escalation. These accounts spend all day shouting "escalate" at young Americans, and we hand-wave it away as completely normal free speech/online behavior. This is how radicalization actually happens.

In August, Anderson covered a story on a secret program bankrolled by one of the largest Democrat dark money machines in America, designed to quietly pay off dozens of high-profile influencers to steer young voters toward the radical left:

The far-left radicalization targeting youth will only continue to be supercharged:

Meet TILF comrade Mary. She seems like an unhinged, white, educated liberal woman living on a trust fund.

🚨 “Mary,” a member of the Los Angeles domestic terror organization Turtle Island Liberation Front, makes it clear that reclaiming American land from colonizers is the goal.



The group was planning a mass casualty event for NYE.



Enjoy prison, you filthy savage. pic.twitter.com/GMAJeK5e84 — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) December 15, 2025

Oversight Project highlighted the radical left ecosystem months ago...

The term "Turtle Island" is not isolated to the "Turtle Island Liberation Front."



Other, well-known far-left groups - like Students for Justice in Palestine - also use this term.



Its an incitement to secession.



We highlighted this 6 months ago👇 https://t.co/8KcBxXtmax pic.twitter.com/lYsLQd4KXU — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) December 15, 2025

And so did we:

Anderson's cheat sheet to better understand "the orgs who are setting America on fire" that should be investigated first includes:

Follow the money.

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

Meanwhile...

Whether TILF or TILF-style militant far-left groups, the Democratic Party and their dark-money-funded NGOs are waging a constant pressure campaign; the picture should be clearer that this is all part of a broader color revolution against Trump, as well as an attempt to subvert the nation for collapse.

Anderson concludes:

There is much for us to learn from the thwarted terrorist attack in Los Angeles. The individuals who planned this attack are not formally affiliated with traditional terrorist organizations, but they are aligned with them and inspired by them. That inspiration is often cultivated through the consumption of terror-aligned content. America has an enormous ecosystem of radical networks, framed through the lens of thousands of different causes. Some groups present themselves as 'anti-war,' while others focus on Indigenous rights, Palestine, anti-policing, anti-borders, anti-ICE, immigrant justice, and more. Any of these movements can take on a revolutionary character, urging followers to escalate, resist, and engage in violence. Just because an organization brands itself around climate change or social justice does not mean anarchist elements are absent, or that the group is untouched by foreign influence. In Los Angeles, this revolutionary ecosystem includes many legacy organizations centered on immigrant rights, open borders, and anti-ICE activism, which aligns with California's demographics. These organizations often broaden their goals to build coalitions and onboard supporters. This is how Latino-centric groups end up in alliances with ANTIFA, Marxist organizations, and anti-Israel groups. Young people are consuming anti-Western content all day, both in schools and on social media. Much of it is produced by activist nonprofits that operate relentlessly, attempting to turn the West against itself. To reverse course, we must first clearly understand the problem and stop dismissing all of this as merely healthy political protest or admirable free speech. Social media platforms and activist nonprofits are engaged in coalition-building with hostile foreign governments and are actively laying the groundwork for revolution."

And this...

