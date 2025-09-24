​​​​​​​Dems' NGO Empire Cracks: First Gates Foundation Dumps Arabella Network, Then The Atlantic Forced To Admit Left-Wing Terror

A Few Questions Worth Asking:

Why did the New York Times suddenly report that the Gates Foundation, a major donor in the Arabella network bankrolling leftist causes (color revolution-style operations), severed ties in late August?

Why was The Atlantic, a leftist mouthpiece, forced to admit that left-wing terrorism and extremism "is on the rise"?

New York Times

The Atlantic

The NYT's coverage of the Gates Foundation's severing ties with the Arabella network (read report) may signal to other leftist billionaire donors and dark-money groups that some of the largest backers of the permanent protest-industrial complex against President Trump are quietly reassessing their ties as a White House enforcement period nears. After all, no billionaire or their prized nonprofits want to be slapped with RICO charges or providing "material support" to domestic terrorists by funding rogue NGOs subverting the nation.

When an anchor donor like the Gates Foundation withdraws so abruptly, others often follow suit. Another reason may be that the Arabella network funneled at least $114.8 million (as per a Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner report) to "No Kings" protest organizers and affiliates that smeared Trump and his supporters as "fascists" while normalizing hate rhetoric and even assassination culture within the Democratic Party.

Here is the roadmap to Charlie Kirk’s assassination… pic.twitter.com/S4JPbPiFy8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2025

In fact, the folks behind No Kings are plotting the next color revolution-style operation.

The group is Indivisible, it’s gotten over $7 million directly from Soros in recent years, it’s the biggest protest organizer in the country, and it serves as the main synthetic top-down vehicle to astroturf and coordinate huge pools of NGOs and unions so they look “spontaneous” pic.twitter.com/Hh7JiLlHH1 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 24, 2025

The latest string of far-left attacks across the nation in what civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson calls "nihilistic accelerationism" suggests that "Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with "movement lawyers" fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses."

Recall the FBI is investigating the Armed Queers Salt Lake City after the Kirk political assassination.

This group of Marxist radicals had an apparent obsession with the No Kings protest and the 50501 movement ... Not a good look for the Arabella Network and the Gates Foundation.

The Atlantic's admission that left-wing terrorism is "on the rise" marks yet another crack in the deep-state narrative that supposedly hate and violence were emanating from the right. That was all mallarky.

Even the Atlantic couldn't help itself spewing hate...

Both revelations surfacing one after the other come as President Trump's team threatens the Soros Foundation with RICO charges, declared war on radical left groups, and labeled Antifa a domestic terrorist group.

All in just a few weeks.

Let it be known that Democrats are fueling violence and hate through their politicians, NGOs, and armed wings of the party, which are openly "planning war against fascists." The same party that spent the last decade labeling Trump and half the country as "fascists" and "nazis" has promoted assassination culture. Why is that?

Well.

The Trump admin should be focused on "dismantling" and "disrupting" these radical leftist NGOs that sow chaos nationwide. It's not Trump that creates chaos, but these NGOs and woke warriors. Attention is also turning to foreign entities, such as the Neville Roy Singham NGO empire.