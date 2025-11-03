700,000 Ineligible SNAP Recipients Purged After USDA Uncovers Widespread Food Stamp Fraud

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins joined Fox News on Sunday and addressed the American people about the USDA's massive effort to combat fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Rollins said that the Trump administration sent letters to all governors prohibiting illegal aliens from accessing benefits, with a historic request for state data to be audited alongside the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). She said only 29 states cooperated, primarily red and some blue states.

She said her team and DOGE found some of the most shocking fraud ever, resulting in the purging of 700,000 ineligible recipients since the president's inauguration, and arrested 118 individuals.

Illegals accused of stealing more than $150,000 in SNAP benefits in Ohio



Ohio has reported to losing $17M in SNAP benefits from fraud since 2023.



Biden’s invaders are stealing taxpayer funded resources from Americans pic.twitter.com/PSwsNU77Bp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2025

Some of the key findings she unveiled in the interview:

SNAP spending surged nearly 40% under Biden , linked to $100 billion in expenditures.

Thousands of ineligible illegals used EBT cards ; one individual claimed benefits in six states.

About 5,000 deceased recipients were still receiving aid.

Political activist Mike Netter noted on X, "These states are stonewalling because they know the fraud is massive. When you hide the books, it's never to protect the honest folks—it's to cover up the rot. Meanwhile, the states that did cooperate are already exposing exactly the kind of abuse the left swears doesn't exist."

The 21 states that refused to send their SNAP data to the USDA are:



California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

And, of… https://t.co/rCJg254bRt pic.twitter.com/BktoDa1KMB — Mike Netter (@nettermike) November 3, 2025

Rollins called for major reforms to ensure food stamps reach truly vulnerable Americans, not illegal aliens who abuse the system and act as a net drain on public resources.

On my first day @USDA, we told every state to send us their SNAP data so we could make sure illegal immigrants aren’t getting benefits meant for American families. 29 states stepped up. 21 blue states refused — and two SUED US FOR ASKING! 🤦🏻‍♀️



And guess what? In just the states… pic.twitter.com/W7ha0Le1eN — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 2, 2025

Also on Sunday, Benny Johnson told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty in a video posted on X (see here) that if tens of millions of Americans were willing to stand in line for an experimental Covid vaccine, they can just as well stand in line for to reapply for food stamps.

"My thought is shut it all down. Force everyone to reapply with American citizenship. Crack down on what is available on these programs - take the junk food off - and you'll see the number of people applying for these programs collapse. Force them to cook their own food," Johnson told Finnerty.

Finnerty responded, "They forced people like sheep to get in line to take vaccines - and within two months - something like 67% of the country was vaccinated - hundreds of millions of people in a short amount of time. You have to do the same thing here," adding, "You're talking about 42 million people and you can federalize it - don't leave it up to the states."

My solutions to the EBT/SNAP abuse scandal are simple and clear:



- Shut it down

- Require everyone to reapply for benefits

- Restrict what can be purchased: ground beef, milk, eggs, fruits, vegetables. Basics only



The result? Applications would plummet, and people would have no… pic.twitter.com/i64dfy39p2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2025

What's clear is that fraud within the food stamp program remains widespread, with evidence indicating that illegals are exploiting the system. This fraud situation is rampant.

Related:

The Trump administration faces a crucial task: breaking the cycle of government dependency by creating real pathways toward personal responsibility, self-reliance, and economic opportunity.

* * * Top selling supplements

Creatine (sold out)

Astaxanthin (sold out but more arriving next week, accepting orders to ship Thurs+)

Colostrum (Grass-fed, pure, 25% IgG)

Peak Focus (Nootropic, 5 key ingredients for laser focus)

Neuro Ignite (NAC, Vitamins C & B6, Magnesium, Taurine, Glycine, Creatine)

Smart Protein (3 types of collagen peptides, 22.5g-24.5 of protein per serving)